NEWS
Nasarawa Govt Re-introduces Monthly Sanitation
Seven years after it’s sudden suspension, the Nasarawa State government has re-introduced the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.
It would be recalled that the monthly sanitation exercise was halted about seven years ago by the immediate past administration.
Its re-introduction was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals, Usman Abu.
The statement said sanitation inspectors as well as mobile court officials would monitor the exercise to ensure compliance, while residents would be encouraged to sweep their environment, cut grasses around residential areas, clear drainages and clean their bathrooms and toilets.
The statement also hinted that there would be restriction on human and vehicular movements during the duration of the exercise, saying failure to participate in the exercise shall attract appropriate penalty in accordance with the relevant laws of the state
“The exercise will be flagged off on Saturday by Governor Sule at Akwanga Local Government Area and will subsequently take place every last Saturday of the month across the state”
“An important aspect of the sanitation exercise is the introduction of the cleanest Local Government Area Bi-annual Competition amongst the 13 local governments of the state. The three cleanest local governments will receive prizes,” the statement said.
