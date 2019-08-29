Nasarawa Govt Unveils Plans To Tackle Security Challenges

Owing to the growing security challenges in Nasarawa state, Governor Abdullahi Sule has announced plans to tackle the menace.

Some of the measures designed to address the insecurity challenges according to the governor, includes creation of additional security points, empowerment of youths through job creation, empowerment of security operatives with necessary equipment to enhance their operations in the state.

Governor Sule announced this while fielding questions from journalist during the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos and monitored in Lafia.

According to the governor, the state government is currently collaborating with the authorities of various security operatives on how to tackle the security challenges confronting the state.

HIS words: “Although, the level of communal conflict, herders/ farmers clashes have been reduce to the nearest minimum, what we have now is armed robbery in our high ways, kidnapping which we believed if we empower our youths, create jobs and empower the security agencies, we would overcome the challenges”

“This is why we are approaching the security situation from various angles. You cannot succeed in addressing security from only one angle”, Governor Sule stated.

He stated that Nasarawa state is probed to security challenges because of its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) adding, “the state is exposed to insecurity because it is the gate way from some parts of south-South, South- East and the north central to Abuja”.

He explained that his administration would leave no stone unturned in combating crimes stressing that government owed it a duty to provide, protect and defend its citizenry which is the responsibility government must not fail to address.

“We in Nasarawa must ensure that the security of lives and property of our people are guaranteed. What we need is the cooperation of our people to enable us provide the necessary environment for businesses to thrive, peace and security of the people to reign”, the governor appealed.