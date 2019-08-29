Nasarawa To Leverage On Agric For Employment Creation

The Nasarawa Start governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, has said that his administration will leverage on agriculture and technical training to generate employment for the people of the state.

Engr Sule stated this at the palace of the Emir of Keffi, while welcoming Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was in the state on Tuesday, to officially launch the federal government’s Tradermoni interest free loan scheme.

The governor said his administration is initiating several interventions aimed at generating employment for the people.

He informed the vice president that in the next few days, his administration will commission an incubation centre that will have 12 different technical disciplines that will provide training for the people in the area of electrical engineering, carpentry, mechanical engineering and wielding fabrication.

Other skills to be impacted at the incubation centre include, air-conditioning, radio and television, auto mechanics among others.

He further disclosed that the government is also working hard to commission a skills acquisition centre for tailoring built by former deputy governor, Silas Agara aimed at empowering mostly women.

“All these we are doing because in Nasarawa State what we need clearly is employment for our people, and we strongly believe sir, that is one of the reasons why you are coming here today,” Engineer Sule told the vice president.

While also welcoming the vice president, Emir of Keffi, HRH Alhaji Shehu Chindo Yamusa, called for a review of the country’s education system at both the primary and secondary school levels, with a view to inculcating technical and vocational skills in children.

The royal father used the opportunity of the visit of the vice president to make case for a constitutional recognition for traditional rulers, not in terms of functions but as a respect for their roles in the society.

Responding, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the federal government is extremely concerned about how to improve education and technical education in particular.

The vice president said the federal government would be cooperating with the states in doing more in terms of technical education and also in supporting the states on primary education and the first three years of secondary education.

Osinbajo recalled President Muhammadu Buhari’s interaction with the 36 state governors on June 20th, during the inauguration of the National Economic Council, where the President said federal government would enforce along with the state governments, the law on free and compulsory education for the first nine years of a child’s school life.

“Education is key to economic success, it’s the key to self-realization and it’s the key that enables the person to live a dignified life,” the VP stated.