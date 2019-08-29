NDDC: Oko’s Integrity, Character Not In Doubt – Dakoru

Former Minister of Petroleum and Amanyanabo of Nembe, King Edmund Dakoru, has said he can vouch for his capacity, integrity and capacity of the newly-appointed Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Maxwell Oko, to deliver on his new job.

Oko, a former Chairman of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Central Zone, was Special Assistant to the traditional ruler when he served as Minister of Petroleum.

Dakoru, who spoke in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, said Oko’s appointment was commendable and thank President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying and giving him the opportunity to serve in the NDDC.

The former Minister said: “He is a round peg in a round hole. Maxwell is very committed to his work and duties. He served under me as my SA. He took over from Sylva.

“It was just revealing to see how much Maxwell parked into his brain. He is very committed, principled, disciplined person and it is just the kind of appointment that we anticipate.”

He said with Oko’s experience in managing youth-related issues and having been involved in various development issues in the Niger Delta, he was confident that his former aide would perform.

Dakoru said: “Dealing with communities is not an easy affair, especially because resources are always limited. He has the qualities to work with the Managing Director, whoever he is to deliver. He has all the qualities needed to do the work.

“He is a disciplined person, he understands priorities. When I say he is disciplined, I’m saying it based on what I know about him. He never accepted gratifications from people who tried to see me desperately, people who would want to try to break roadblocks to see the minister. Maxwell wasn’t like that. I never saw any fault in him.

“I can vouch for him. In terms of doing the job, I have full confidence that he will not let the authorities down. I am extremely proud of him. As an elder and a king, I pray for him to succeed.”