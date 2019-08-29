Nigerian School’s Air Quality Project Wins Gold In US

Abuja based Marist College Yangoji has won a golden medal at an international school entrepreneurship competition in the United States of America. The school won the grand award with its problem solving device codenamed: Marist Air Quality Monitor (MARIST-AQM) designed to effectively monitor air quality and detect polluted or bad air that is harmful to human existence.

11 countries from across the world participated in the competition that was held between August 8 and 12 this year. Its creativity and ability to solve the problem of air pollution earned the college the global award.

The students of Marist College say they were spurred into action after a research showed that four Nigerian cities are among the top 20 cities with the worst air quality in the world. The students say the report and tragic scenarios of preventable deaths in Nigeria moved them to create the Smart Air Quality Monitor called MARIST-AQM.

The device utilizes various sensors and microprocessors and an IoT platform to detect elevated levels of harmful particles and chemicals in the air and quickly triggers a loud alarm and warning phone calls.

“The Marist-AQM is set to inspire positive change in Nigeria and across Africa and beyond as it provides opportunity for healthier lives and promotes wellbeing for all at all ages. MARIST-AQM and also provides much needed air quality data to various stakeholders,” the school said in a statement.

One of the Team Leaders, Miss Tadas-Okonkwo Neto said “My team and I had the opportunity to showcase our project and defend our country. We did great and won a Gold medal for our project and we’re all happy. The experience is worth reliving and I am glad to have partaken in it.

The teacher who led the students to the competition, Romanus Ayeh said The Marist Air Quality Monitor is a device that is affordable and should be given a trial by all and its mechanism of operations is user friendly. It is a project that is geared towards salvaging the high mortality rate due to bad air quality and for this we were applauded by a good number of judges at the global competition in Berkeley California.

The school Principal, Rev Bro. Ifeanyi Mgeabu said the school is embarking on massive production of the device for commercial use.

The students from Marist College Yangoji competed alongside students from other countries including China, Canada, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Vietnam and others.

Marist College Yangoji has also bagged awards such as “Most Outstanding Business Innovation” and “Best Technology- Based Business Project” at the National Schools Entrepreneurship Exhibition organised by SAGE Nigeria and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN held on the 19th of June 2019 at Sheraton Hotel Abuja, Nigeria. The school competed against 17 schools from all over the country and came out top to represent Nigeria in USA.