HEALTH
NMA Urges Govt On Sustainable Primary Healthcare, Improved Health Funding
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged government to provide sustainable primary healthcare system in the country, saying it is key to achieving health related Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, who stated this at press conference on the forthcoming National Health Summit, in Abuja, said this will help reduce pressure at the secondary and tertiary health institutions.
Faduyile also called for increased budgetary allocation to health to ensure that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is working and have everybody enrolled.
“It is sorry that we still have only 5 per cent of the country’s population registered in the health insurance scheme,” he stated.
He urged the new ministers to work closely with their colleagues, saying health is all encompassing.
The forthcoming National Health Summit, theme: “patient centered care” is scheduled to hold from 4th to 8th of November, 2019 in Abuja.
Expected at the event are medical and dental practitioners from the 36 states, the FCT and the diaspora as well as international delegates. Also expected are the ministers of health, finance, attic and other stakeholders.
MOST READ
FG,EU Sign €50M MOU On North East Development
NDDC Board: Ondo Group Rejects Edema As Commissioner
Tribunal Upholds Elections Of Sen Abbo, Binos In Adamawa
Attorney General To Liaise With EFCC To Commence Probe Of P&ID $9.6BN Contract
Nasarawa Govt Re-introduces Monthly Sanitation
Activitst Frowns At Brutal Rape Of 5-yr-old Girl In Yola
Makinde Decries Poor Salary In Civil Service
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED5 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- LAW23 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- NEWS12 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS22 hours ago
Insecurity: Army To Establish Intelligence Cells At Flashpoints Nationwide
- NEWS11 hours ago
El-Zakzaky Sponsored By Iran To Replicate 1979 Violent Revolution – FG
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Prof Onalo Thanks Supporters, Reiterate Commitment To APC Ideals
- POLITICS23 hours ago
National Assembly Will Not Fail Buhari – Lawan