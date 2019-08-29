Ogun Residents Raise Alarm Over Invasion By Land Speculators

Residents of Araromi Orita Community in Ado-Odo Ota, Local Government Area of Ogun have raised the alarm over invasion by land speculator, appealing to the state government to save them from frequent attacks by land grabbers.

Chief Rasheed Olaleye, a community leader, also the Alakoso of Araromi Orita, told the newsmen that the land grabbers violently invaded the community on August 24, this year.

Olaleye said that the villagers were beaten and molested by the suspected land grabbers following which many of them sustained various degree of injuries.

“It was like a war when these suspected hoodlums stormed our village, asking residents to vacate the village on the ground that the land belongs to them.

“Our women were molested, while most of our youth were beaten blue and black,” he said.

Commenting, Oba Adewunmi Adeniji, the Onibudo of Ibudo Ayetoro, a neighbouring community, urged the state government to intervene before the matter resulted to bloody clashes.

According to him, “The situation was bad when I saw the hoodlums with cutlass and other dangerous weapons”

“We are begging the state government to quickly come to our aid before the matter goes out of hands. This is because we share boundaries with one another,” he declared.

Also, Chief Babatunde Adegbite, the Balogun of Araromi, said that the village has no land dispute case with anybody.

Adegbite said that he was shocked when the hoodlums stormed the village in a broad daylight with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

“We appeal to the state government to call this people to order before the community results to self-protection,” he said.

When contacted, Mr Salau Abiodun, the Divisional Police Officer in Atan Ota, said that efforts were in place to restore sanity to the community.