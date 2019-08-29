Ohafia Begins Moves For Abia 2023

Three months into the present administration, some elders and senior citizens of Ohafia clan have commenced moves for the clan to produce the governor of Abia state in 2023.

Ohafia, which is the largest and most populous clan in Ohafia Council Area is both the headquarters of the area and the Abia North Senatorial District.

Operating under the Mben Political Assembly (MPA), they said they were already making inroads into the minds and garnering the support of their neighbours in the district.

This was contained in statement signed by High Royal Highness, Prof. E. U. Imaga, Udumeze of Ohafia, and Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, former Finance minister which was obtained by LEADERSHIP.

“As the Abia Charter of Equity runs through the three zones of the state and alights in the district for the position in 2023, it’s time the exalted position was occupied by a citizen of Ohafia extraction,’’ it said.

According to the statement, “MPA, a sprouting socio-political pressure group is also the think-tank and driving force for the project to the Government House, Umuahia, tagged “Ohafian for Abia Governor 2023″.

“Based on unassailable arguments we made, notable politicians across parties and communities have agreed to support us to produce the next governor after Okezie Ipkeazu.”

The statement said the clan which is made up of 26 villages had always supported others to produce governors, stressing that it is payback time from the other sections to the clan.

“The MPA is still reaching out and will get to every political party and community in the state to make their case,” the statement further maintained.

“Ohafia man naturally has an accommodating mien and a penchant for inclusiveness, so an Abia state Governor from Ohafia will have the whole state as his constituency.’’

Other members who signed the statement were, Nze Uche Uche Ohafia, Prof. Ezichi Imaga, Chief Okwara Osonwa Okwara, Chief K K Oyeoku, and Dr. Eme Uche Onuh, president, MPA.