Ona Of Abaji Marks 22 Years Anniversary, Calls For Peaceful Co-Existence

The Ona of Abaji/chairman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa (MFR), yesterday marked his 22 years on the throne, with a call on residents to continue to live in peace with one another.

Yunusa, while speaking during the celebration, gave praise to the Almighty God for keeping him alive in good and sound health, to pilot the affairs of the good people of his kingdom.

The monarch said that he was overwhelmed with the support he has always enjoyed from members of his traditional council in ensuring peace and unity among all his subjects and other ethnic groups in his kingdom.

Yunusa, while thanking all other tribal chiefs and title holders for their support and prayers, also urged his subjects to continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of tribal, religious and ethnic affiliations.

The royal father, who is the 17th Ona of Abaji, was officially installed and presented with the first class staff of office on the 22nd August, 1997 as the Ona of Abaji, and Chairman FCT Council of Chiefs by then former FCT Minister, Lt. Jeremiah Useni.

Also speaking at the event, a member representing Abuja South in the House of Representatives, Alhaji Hassan Sokodabo, described the traditional ruler as a philanthropic leader and a blessing from God, who has devoted his life in serving his subjects, irrespective of tribal or religious background.

“In fact, we have seen tremendous achievements of the Ona of Abaji, since he assumed the throne 22 years ago. His style of leadership is worthy to be indeed praise and emulated by other traditional rulers, “he said.

Sokodabo, who is also the (Sardauna of Abaji) prayed for God almighty to continue to give the royal father a sound and good health, saying the celebration of the 22 years on throne of the traditional ruler will enhance every sons and daughters in the area to reflect back to memories of the past.

Also speaking, the chairman of Abaji area council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, congratulated the traditional ruler for marking his 22 years on the throne, saying that the celebration was a well-deserved one, which he said would give every natives the opportunity to recall history of Abaji kingdom.

Ajiya, who is also a traditional title holder as the (Turakin Abaji), urged residents to continue to support and pray for guide and protect the traditional ruler for him to continue to steer the leadership of Abaji kingdom and the FCT at large.