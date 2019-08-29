‘Quanpan Inferno A Monumental Disaster’

The senator representing Plateau southern senatorial district in the National Assembly, Ambassador Ignatius Longjan has described the fire that ravaged St. Virgilius Memorial Hospital in Quanpan and the flood that also washed away communities and farmlands in Shendam council as monumental disasters that left the people devastated.

LEADERSHIP reports that the fire outbreak which occurred at the St. Virgilius Memorial Hospital and the flood that ravaged farmlands in Quanpan and Shendam LGCs recently left the communities in a sorry state as the hospital is the only health centre available in the area.

It was learnt that all the units in the hospital was totally burnt down which includes sensitive section like data room, scanning room, delivery room, outpatient department, consultancy room as well as pharmacy department.

In his remarks the administrator of the hospital, Janet Waziri revealed that the incident occurred on 22nd August, 2019 as a result of electricity spark from solar system in the hospital.

“We recorded 30 patient and sometimes less than that on a daily basis,” she added.

The parish priest of St. Johnbosco, Rev. Father Mathew Chanshilip thanked Senator Longjan for identifying with them and called on other public spirited individuals and groups to rise to the occasion of rebuilding the hospital to save lives.

At Shendam local government area where heavy downpour destroyed farmlands in some communities few weeks back, the senator was handed documents on disaster assessment by chairman of Shendam LGA, Alex Miskoom who was represented by his deputy Hon. William.