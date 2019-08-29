Scores Feared Kidnapped In Katsina Community

No fewer than 45 women and children were abducted by gunmen at Wurma village in Kurfi Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State contrary to statement released by the Police. LEADERSHIP findings revealed that the victims were abducted when the dare devil gunmen stormed the community and raided houses for hours.

An eye witness account said the operation which resulted in cattle rustling and armed robbery began shortly after midnight on Tuesday and lasted till the early hours of yesterday, as the gunmen stormed the village shooting sporadically into the air, while they broke into several houses and shops with axes and other weapons.

The spokesman of the state police command, Annas Abdullahi, ASP, who confirmed the bandits’ invasion, insisted that about 15 persons were abducted, adding that the police have rescued and re-united 10 of the victims with their families in Wurma.

Abdullahi however noted that many people said to have been kidnapped could be among those that fled from the village to neighbouring villages during the attack.

He assured that the police led by the Divisional Police Officer in the area had intensified efforts to rescue the victims in captivity and arrest the culprits.

According to him, normalcy had been restored in the village and many of those that fled to other communities had started returning to the village.

Investigations revealed that the abducted persons included a former vice chairman of the local government area and some relatives of the village head of Wurma.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command in a statement issued yesterday, said it has rescued ten of the kidnapped victims ‘alive and unhurt’. In the statement signed by the spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, the Command said “while the hoodlums escaped into the rough Rugu forest, search parties have been dispatched into the surrounding bushes with a view to rescue others”.