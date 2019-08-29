WORLD
Sri Lanka: 62 People Dead, 42,000 Infected With Dengue
ixty-two people died and over 42,000 were infected by the dengue virus across Sri Lanka in the first eight months of this year, an official said.
The Epidemiology Unit quoted by the government information department as reporting this on Thursday in Colombo.
Till Aug. 23, a total of 42,051 dengue cases were reported, with the highest number of cases reported from the Colombo district with 8,808 cases.
This was followed by Gampaha in the outskirts of Colombo with over 6,388 cases and Galle in southern Sri Lanka with 4,377 cases.
The unit said it had identified five high risk districts including Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Kalutara in the Western Province and Ratnapura in south central Sri Lanka.
Medical experts have urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness and reduced urinary.
“All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school,’’ epidemiologists said.
“Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal,’’ epidemiologists added.
Medical experts have further urged pregnant women to seek hospital admission immediately on the first day of fever.
In 2018, more than 50 people died and over 48,000 were affected by the dengue virus in Sri Lanka.
The National Dengue Control Unit launching several programmes to eradicate dengue’s breeding grounds in several districts of the island country.
MOST READ
FG,EU Sign €50M MOU On North East Development
NDDC Board: Ondo Group Rejects Edema As Commissioner
Tribunal Upholds Elections Of Sen Abbo, Binos In Adamawa
Attorney General To Liaise With EFCC To Commence Probe Of P&ID $9.6BN Contract
Nasarawa Govt Re-introduces Monthly Sanitation
Activitst Frowns At Brutal Rape Of 5-yr-old Girl In Yola
Makinde Decries Poor Salary In Civil Service
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED5 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- LAW23 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- NEWS12 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS22 hours ago
Insecurity: Army To Establish Intelligence Cells At Flashpoints Nationwide
- NEWS11 hours ago
El-Zakzaky Sponsored By Iran To Replicate 1979 Violent Revolution – FG
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Prof Onalo Thanks Supporters, Reiterate Commitment To APC Ideals
- POLITICS23 hours ago
National Assembly Will Not Fail Buhari – Lawan