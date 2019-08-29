NEWS
Sterling Struggles As Threat Of A No-Deal Brexit Grows
The pound fell again on Thursday, a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended parliament for more than a month to dodge a possible no-confidence vote and take Britain out of the European Union on the Oct. 31 deadline.
The move limits the time Johnson’s opponents have to prevent a disorderly Brexit. But it also increases the chances he will face a vote of no confidence and possibly an election.
The queen must approve the suspension. House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday she did not question the government’s request to suspend parliament.
Johnson says he wants to renegotiate the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU, but he also says he’s willing to take the country out of the bloc in October without a deal.
He rejected accusations he was trying to prevent lawmakers from delaying Britain’s EU departure.
Most members of parliament oppose a no-deal Brexit and they still have some time to call a vote of no confidence, but Johnson is not bound by law to resign, which complicates things further, analysts say.
Parliament re-opens for business on Sept. 3, but will be prorogued — suspended — the following week until Oct. 14.
Sterling was down 0.1 per cent at 1.2196 dollar and down 0.2 per cent against the euro at 90.835 pence.
“This price action reflects concerns that the little time that remains for parliament to attempt to block a no-deal Brexit, will now be even shorter,” said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.
The pound fell on Wednesday to a six-day low against the dollar and the euro. But the decline was moderate because most investors already thought a no-deal Brexit was the most likely outcome, judging by positioning data and derivatives pricing, analysts said.
“The only certainties are that a no-deal Brexit is even more likely, and that uncertainty has risen. Both are negative for the pound,” said Marshall Glitter, senior strategist at ACLS Global.
MOST READ
FAO Chief Advocates Use Of Agric. To End Hunger, Poverty
Sterling Struggles As Threat Of A No-Deal Brexit Grows
China Hopes U.S. Will Create Conditions Necessary For September Trade Talks
Leader Of Scottish Conservatives Resigns As Johnson Faces Backlash
Italy Offers To Take In Women, Children, Infirm From Migrant Boat
Nigerians Engaging In Criminal Activities Abroad Do Not Represent Our Values – PMB
Giuseppe Conte To Become Italy’s New Prime Minister
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED3 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES8 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- LAW20 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- NEWS9 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS23 hours ago
Wike Is Governing Rivers With Fear Of God – PDP
- NEWS19 hours ago
Insecurity: Army To Establish Intelligence Cells At Flashpoints Nationwide
- NEWS21 hours ago
‘Sylva Didn’t Force Me To Run For The Bayelsa Governorship Race’ – David Lion
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Assembly Directs Ministry To Submit Documents On Its Operations