$16bn Power Probe: 4 Detained Officials Get Administrative Bail

Four persons arrested in relation to the $16billion power probe have been granted administrative bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC source told LEADERSHIP that they were released at about 5pm yesterday after meeting the administrative bail conditions.

However, they are to report today, Friday and Monday to answer certain questions on the matter; even as they have brought some documents required by the commission on the matter.

The source also revealed that certain documents on compensation have also been submitted to the investigators, but the necessary documents on approval for payment are still outstanding.

Meanwhile, more heads would soon roll as the Commission is on the trail of other big fish involved in the billion dollars power scam.

Recall that Mr Marvel Emefiele, head Finance, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and Mr Eze Odigbo, head compensation, NDPHC, were detained on Wednesday following their alleged involvement in bogus payment and diversion of about N850million compensation to communities where the components of the power project were sited.

EFCC sources, had said that investigation revealed that approval was granted for the payment of N84 billion to the communities where transmission lines of the power project are meant to be laid.

However, the investigators discovered that there were serious issues arising from the payment of the compensation to the communities.

“Though about N50 billion compensation were said to have been paid to the communities, the contractors were said to have been prevented from doing their works by the communities over non- payment of the same compensation which the NPDHC records claimed to have been paid.

“ Emefiele was said to have okayed the payment of N850 million as NPDHC head of Finance while Odigbo, reportedly effected the compensation to the communities.

The duo are being quizzed over the propriety of the matter,” the sources said.

Also, the managing director of Pivot Engineering , Mr Richard Ayibiowu and the managing director of Chris Ejik Nigeria limited, Mr Christian Ejik Imoka, were also being detained over alleged payment of N350million to the communities and controversial payment of N500 million contract respectively.