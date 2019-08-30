NEWS
$16bn Power Probe: 4 Detained Officials Get Administrative Bail
Four persons arrested in relation to the $16billion power probe have been granted administrative bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
EFCC source told LEADERSHIP that they were released at about 5pm yesterday after meeting the administrative bail conditions.
However, they are to report today, Friday and Monday to answer certain questions on the matter; even as they have brought some documents required by the commission on the matter.
The source also revealed that certain documents on compensation have also been submitted to the investigators, but the necessary documents on approval for payment are still outstanding.
Meanwhile, more heads would soon roll as the Commission is on the trail of other big fish involved in the billion dollars power scam.
Recall that Mr Marvel Emefiele, head Finance, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and Mr Eze Odigbo, head compensation, NDPHC, were detained on Wednesday following their alleged involvement in bogus payment and diversion of about N850million compensation to communities where the components of the power project were sited.
EFCC sources, had said that investigation revealed that approval was granted for the payment of N84 billion to the communities where transmission lines of the power project are meant to be laid.
However, the investigators discovered that there were serious issues arising from the payment of the compensation to the communities.
“Though about N50 billion compensation were said to have been paid to the communities, the contractors were said to have been prevented from doing their works by the communities over non- payment of the same compensation which the NPDHC records claimed to have been paid.
“ Emefiele was said to have okayed the payment of N850 million as NPDHC head of Finance while Odigbo, reportedly effected the compensation to the communities.
The duo are being quizzed over the propriety of the matter,” the sources said.
Also, the managing director of Pivot Engineering , Mr Richard Ayibiowu and the managing director of Chris Ejik Nigeria limited, Mr Christian Ejik Imoka, were also being detained over alleged payment of N350million to the communities and controversial payment of N500 million contract respectively.
MOST READ
Insecurity: Northwest Records 1,460 Deaths, 330 Attacks In 7 Months – FG
$16bn Power Probe: 4 Detained Officials Get Administrative Bail
N1.6bn Fraud Trial: EFCC To Appeal Acquittal Of Jonathan’s Aide
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
Criminals Abroad Don’t Represent Nigeria’s Values – PMB
Bello Wins Kogi APC Governorship Ticket
Over 16,000 Local Flights Delayed In 6 Months – NCAA
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED16 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- NEWS22 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS22 hours ago
El-Zakzaky Sponsored By Iran To Replicate 1979 Violent Revolution – FG
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Prof Onalo Thanks Supporters, Reiterate Commitment To APC Ideals
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Lalong Appoints New SSG, Chief Of Staff
- NEWS21 hours ago
‘B’Haram:Why Army Adopts New Strategy’
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Nigeria Retains Leadership Of Africa’s Mobile Phone Market