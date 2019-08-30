AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table

Team Nigeria has moved up to the second spot on the overall medals’ table at the ongoing African Games in Morocco after adding more medals to its total haul yesterday.

In all, Team Nigeria raked in 38 medals (16 Gold, 8 Silver, 15 Bronze) to the previous 64 to overtake South Africa with 103 medals as it moved one place up from third to second in the overall standings behind Egypt with a total of 228 medals.

In women’s Discus, Chioma Onyekwere threw a distance of 59.91m on her 5th attempt to secure the gold medal. within the space of 12 months, Onyekwere has now won two continental titles for Nigeria

In the women’s Long Jump event, Ese Brume won the gold medal leaping a distance of 6.69m.

Temitope Shogbamu, won Nigeria’s first gold medal in boxing after she defeated Mozambique’s Alcinda Panguane 4-1 in the women’s 69kg final while Ayoola Osoba lost 4-1 to Mauritius’s Merven Clair to pick the Silver medal in the Men’s Welter (69kg).

In Canoeing, Ayomide Bello won the C1 500m Women’s final, winning with a time of 2:37.13. as Bello also teamed up with Goodness Foloki to win C2 500m final in 2:13.610.

Juwon Anuoluwapo Opeyori defeated Mauritius’ Julien Paul 2-0 in the men’s Singles Badminton final to win the gold medal, as he later teamed Godwin Olofua in men’s doubles match final, losing 2-0 to Mauritius’ Melvin Appiah & Aatish Lubah picked Silver medal.

In the Women’s Singles final in Badminton Dorcas Adesokan got the Silver medal, after losing 2-0 to South Africa’s Johanita Scholtz who won the gold medal.

It was a major upset in men’s Singles Table Tennis final, as Olajide Omotayo led Aruna Quadri 3-0 in the opening stages, but Quadri cut it down to 3-2 as Omotayo he held his nerve to see out the 6th set (12-10) to win the gold with a 4-2 victory.

In wrestling, world No 3 Odunayo Adekuoroye lands gold, overwhelming Emmam Ibrahim of Egypt 10-0 in the final of the 57kg class

Commonwealth champion, Blessing Oborududu overpowers Anta Sambou of Senegal 6-0 via pitfall in the final of the 68kg category to win gold.

Nigeria’s Mercy Genesis beats Tunisia’s Sara Hamdi 10-0 via technical superiority to land gold in the 50kg class while Aminat Adeniyi also retains her African games title in the 62kg class.

African champion Blessing Onyebuchi defeated Ivorian Amy YOUIN 10-0 to land the top prize in the 76kg class.

Bose Samuel of Nigeria settles for silver after losing 2-4 to Cameron’s Essombe Joseph in the final of the 53kg class.