As Edo Production Centre Empowers Entrepreneurs

Amid a struggling economy, an enabled, well-supported and structured informal sector can be a potent instrument for generating more inclusive growth. Patrick Ochoga in this report, writes that efforts by the Edo State government to boost the sector through new initiatives is already paying off.

Growing the informal enterprise has become a major target for government at all levels to provide paid employment and to reduce the poverty index in the country.

Consequently, policymakers have begun to look inward to appreciate the potentials of informal enterprises, the constraints they face, their particular vulnerability and the policy support that could make them more viable and self-standing to boost the economy by their standard and contribution.

Those who visited Benin few months back would hardly recognise a sizeable section of the Magistrate Court in Benin City, now housing operators of Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs and artisans for the purpose of manufacturing.

A large portion of the premises that houses Edo Magistrate Courts along Sapele Road in Benin City, the Edo State Capital, today, has been converted into what is now known as production centre for Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs.

Hitherto, the building used to house Edo State Printing Press for many years before it became comatose, has been renovated to accommodate artisans, micro, small and medium enterprises as envisioned by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

It is a one-stop-shop for owners of small businesses to share support infrastructure such as 24-hour electricity, security and low-cost financing to help boost economic growth in the state.

The centre is being built in partnership with the Market Development for the Niger Delta (MADE) II programme, Benson Idahosa University (BIU) and the Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa, USA.

besides the provision of a conducive working environment, the centre also boasts of 24-hour electricity supply provided from the Ossiomo power plant following the power purchase agreement with the Edo State government.

Since its inception, over 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have indicated interest to establish their businesses at the Edo Production Centre.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, explained that the Edo Production Centre is a space where small manufacturing and production businesses can take advantage of constant power supply, advanced training facilities and a space to do their business.

“We realised that typical skills acquisition programmes need to be revamped to create lasting impact and provide viable paths to prosperity for youths. So, skills acquisition in Edo is currently delivered alongside entrepreneurship and business management, start-up acceleration, digital marketing and branding programmes.

“Artisan groups to benefit from the project include welders, furniture makers, tailors, aluminum fabricators, shoe manufacturers, wood processors and so on,” she added.

A member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Valentine Asuen, said the incentives which the Edo Production Centre offers will enable businesses run at minimal cost, adding that what discourages small business operators in most cases is the cost of rent and power.

“At the last meeting we held with the representatives of the state government, we were assured that the centre will host different businesses such as furniture makers, cobblers, welders, bakers, polythene makers and a number of other interested small business owners. In a matter of weeks, it will become easier for customers to have access to different products to be manufactured at the centre.”

Governor Obaseki on his part said several production and processing centres would be set up across the state. He said the second processing centre which is located inside the Government Science and Technical College, formerly Benin Technical College (BTC), would be launched in September.

One of the operators of SMEs, Solomon Omofoma, 40, and a father of 4, graduated with distinction from the department of Public Administration of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, in Edo State. Omofoma had walked the length and breadth of the state in search of white-collar job with no success. His hope, aspiration and dream to work in blue chip company was dashed after several endless attempts.

However, his search for white collar job came to an end when he took the decision to venture into the production of polythene bags many years ago. He eventually became Edo State’s chairman of polythene producers’ association.

His resolve to venture into polythene production further got a boost when Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, opened what is today known as Edo production centre to attract Small and Medium Enterprises, (SMEs).

According to the government, the initiative is to create a hub where young industrialists and SMEs can contribute to job creation and leverage on the economic opportunities provided by Godwin Obaseki.

Today, Omofoma, like many young entrepreneurs, is exploiting the opportunity of the centre to escape poverty and create jobs for other jobless youths in the state.

The Production Centre was conceived by the Obaseki-led administration to drive industrial development in Edo State and provide job opportunities for youths and improve the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to Omofoma, one of the major benefits of having a cluster of entrepreneurs is the steady supply of electricity by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.

“We are actually a community of entrepreneurs into polythene production in the state. Before now, we were scattered all over the town and we been having problem with electricity supply.

“It got to a point where we had no choice than to write the governor requesting for a production centre where artisans who are in high need of electricity will have access to a special line where we can move on with production and that is how this place was birthed which resulted to having clusters of polythene makers. The major purpose that brought us here is energy. We have up to 90 per cent supply.”

He however said one of their major challenges is the inability to utilise full capacity of electricity due to unavailability of raw material.

“We have not been able to make use of the 90 per cent electricity supply because we need raw materials to able to come up with maximum supply. The governor, in that regard, promised to assist us through the bank of industries and we are still waiting for that. Another challenge affecting us is the relocation, for people to know. If the government can take over the entire compound and brand it, it will help us a lot.”

He said his company benefit immensely from the value chain of polythene production adding that people should be encouraged to embrace recycling thereby keeping the environment free of polythene bags that litter the streets.

On his part, the chairman, Welding and Fabrications Section at the Production Centre, Lugard Ekhosuehi, said the provision of regular electricity at the facility helps entrepreneurs to increase profitability, adding that they are now able to meet demands and job orders.

“The constant electricity at the production centre has reduced the cost of production, increased efficiency and improved profitability,” he noted.

Ekhosuehi urged residents to patronise artisans operating at the Production Centre and by so doing, encourage them to scale up production.

He also commended Governor Obaseki for providing infrastructure, stable power supply and other necessary support structures which have helped members of the section to operate seamlessly.

Another artisan at the Centre, who manufactures footwears, Osawe-Edoh Valerie, said the initiative has assisted her to expand her customer base, as she has been able to build trust among her clients, which has translated to more patronage.

“Production is more fulfilling as electricity is constant. I am able to improve my delivery rate to four days from 10 days,” she said.