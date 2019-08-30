As NIMASA Sets To Tackle Insecurity In Nigeria, Gulf Of Guinea

In October 2019, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) would bring together maritime security stakeholders to discuss insecurity on the nation’s waterways and the Gulf of Guinea. YUSUF BABALOLA writes.

Of all the challenges facing the Nigerian maritime sector, such as infrastructure decay, traffic gridlock on port access road, high cost of doing business, poor automation among others, insecurity on the nation’s territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) is the most challenging to the federal government.

The security situation has however cost the nation’s economy so much as Nigerian importers have paid about $2.74 billion (N987.77 billion at prevailing rate of N360/$) in the last three years as surcharge following the categorisation of Nigerian waters as a war risk.

The development has spiked insurance premiums slammed on vessels and cargoes destined for Nigerian seaports.

For instance, according to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), Nigeria has paid a whopping $2.74billion as insurance surcharge due to pirate attacks.

Also, Piracy Reporting Centre recorded 66 incidents in the first quarter of 2018, up from 43 for the same period in 2017, and 37 in Q1 2016.

Giving a breakdown of attacks on high the nations water and the GoG, in the first three months of 2018, 100 crew members were taken hostage and 14 kidnapped from their vessels. A total of 39 vessels were boarded, 11 fired upon and four vessels hijacked. IMB received a further 12 reports of attempted attacks.

The Gulf of Guinea accounts for 29 incidents in the first quarter, 2018, more than 40 per cent of the global total. Of the 114 seafarers captured worldwide, all but one were in this region. All four vessels hijackings were in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), where no hijackings were reported in 2017.

Two product tankers were hijacked from Cotonou anchorage in mid-January and early February, prompting the IMB to issue a warning to ships. Towards the end of March, two fishing vessels were hijacked 30 nautical miles (nm) off Nigeria and 27nm off Ghana in 2018.

Nigeria alone recorded 22 incidents. Of the 11 vessels fired upon worldwide, eight were off Nigeria – including a 300,000 MT deadweight VLCC tanker more than 40nm off Brass.

The attacks have also continued to spike in 2019. On January 24 and 25, some armed men attempted to attack two ships in two separate incidents off Bayelsa. A product tanker was fired upon while underway, around 35 nautical miles south of Brass on January 24, 2019,while the following day, up to seven armed pirates in a skiff chased and fired upon a bulk carrier.

On February 21, suspected armed robbers tried to board a container ship owned by Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL), while the vessel was sailing on the high sea around Nigeria’s Niger Delta region.

On March 9, according to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) Piracy Reporting Centre, armed pirates shot dead a Nigerian Navy armed guard escorting an offshore support vessel and kidnapped five crew members from the vessel in the latest pirate attack off Brass, Bayelsa State.

On April 19, pirates struck again, kidnapping six sailors who were crew members of a Palau-flagged tanker ship at the Bonny Outer Anchorage. IMB Piracy Reporting Centre said the incident occurred when the ship, identified as the 3,100 dwt Apecus, was reportedly boarded by unauthorised persons who kidnapped the six seafarers.

However, to battle insecurity on the Nigerian territorial waters, the federal government approved the award of a $195 million security contract to HLSI to procure security equipment and train Nigerian security personnel to tackle crimes on the nation’s waterways.

The $195million security is in exchange for a special mission aircraft, special mission helicopters and 12 fast intervention vessels for the Nigerian Navy.

Furthermore, the contractor would acquire three helicopters, three aircraft, three big battle-ready ships, 12 vessels and 20 amphibious cars to secure Nigerian waters.

Speaking on the contract at the 2017 world maritime day, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had said, “When you see the equipment on the waterways, people will know they are safe and secured. Mr President has kindly approved that, and that is being done through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

“In the next three years, they will train our navy, our army and our police so that we can stop spending money escorting boats and vessels on our waterways,” Amaechi said.

“The Israelis have assured us that after the training of our security operatives, such harassment and attacks on our waterways will not happen again. They even said that we should hold them accountable if such harassment persists on our waterways after the training,” he added.

Also, to complement the security contract, the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), is set to discuss insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea at the Global Maritime Security Conference (GMSC) 2019 in October.

GMSC 2019, is a high-level maritime security conference to be hosted by Nigeria with other countries in the GOG.

The conference aimed to facilitate a clearer understanding of the challenges of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea region and develop tailored solutions as well as coordinate efforts at strengthening regional and international collaborations to extinguish maritime threats in the region.

According to NIMASA, the maritime insecurity has economic, social, political and environmental implications globally, the conference therefore hopes to achieve the objectives of defining the precise nature and scope of coordinated regional responses to maritime insecurity vis-à-vis intervention support from external actors/partners.

Also, it is to evaluate the relevance and impacts of the various interventions initiated already to tackle maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea with a view to revising and adapting them to address the current challenges.

The conference is also to decisively move towards policy harmonisation and effective implementation through regional integration and cooperation as principal method for delivering effective and efficient security in the region.

In addition to tackling threats to maritime security, strategise alternative approach to prevent cyber security attacks and other forms of emerging maritime security threats.

The conference which would be held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Nigeria from the 7– 9 of October 2019, would advocate for deeper global commitment to deployment of resources for ending maritime insecurity within the region timeously.

The agency which further disclosed that in recent times, maritime security issue features prominently on the agenda of international and national discourse on sustainable development, particularly the use of oceans and seas, said intensive and interactive sessions designed to expand, address and deliver a workable framework that tackles key issues around the safety of the nation’s waterways would be discussed.

Expected at the conference are government ministries and agencies, Nigeria navy and coast guards, regulatory bodies, maritime lawyers and professional insurance firms, banks and finance sector.

Others are oil and gas sector, high level industry practitioners, shipowners and harteres Indigenous shipowners / charterers and oil companies chief executives and trade executives, classification societies, industry stakeholders and professionals consultancy and industry experts, International continental and regional bodies, shipping logistics, brokery ship managers and agents with other support services.

Also marine support services, foreign missions and diplomats, policy makers and researchers, institutions and non-governmental organisations among others.