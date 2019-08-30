NEWS
Bagudu Applauds Police, Security Agencies For Sacrifice To Nigeria
The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended the Nigerian police and other security agencies for their unrelenting sacrifice to overcome the security challenges facing Nigeria.
Bagudu made the commendation on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi at the 2019 bi-annual meeting of Federal and states security administrators meeting lead by Dr. Amina Shamaki,the Permanent Secretary, Special Service office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
He said giving the resource challenge facing the police and other security agencies, they deserved to be commended and supported in dealing with insecurity across the country.
“Giving the resource challenge facing the police, they should be commended for their diligence to duty. I acknowledge the effort of the Police, the Army, the SSS, the Civil Defence Corps, Immigration, NDLEA and the vigilante for making Kebbi a peaceful state””,he said.
Bagudu also appreciated the judiciary for supporting the security of the State by providing equitable platform for resolving disputes.
He said security was the responsibility of all people not only the security agencies “” everyone is connected to security at family level, at community level, at state and at federal level””, he noted.
He pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has identified security, economy and accountability as his priority, giving top priority to security of the lives of people and providing food security for them.
He attributed the peaceful nature of Kebbi due to its uniqueness, role played by traditional and religious leaders, security committees set up at the village level and the efforts of security agencies in the state.
Bagudu called on all to embrace each other in peace and respond to criminality with common understanding in order to stem it out.
He also enjoined the security administrators to learn more from the uniqueness and diversity of the state in order to come up with fruitful outcome of their meeting for the betterment of the country.
“Kebbi State is very unique with ethnic and religious diversity but living together peacefully as same family”” he said.
Earlier, Shamaki said the forum had been touring state by state to find modalities on how to manage security situation in the country.
“This forum of security administrators is a standing committee under the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha,” she said.
