COVER STORIES
Bello Wins Kogi APC Governorship Ticket
Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday, emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 16 governorship election in the state.
Bello emerged winner of the governorship ticket after polling 3,369 votes to beat 9 other aspirants who contested the governorship primaries conducted by the party in Lokoja, the state capital.
Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, who was the chairman of the electoral panel that conducted the process, said that Mr Babatunde Irukera came second with 109 votes, while Rep. Hassan Bewa came third with 44 votes.
He said Mr Yahaya Audu got 10 votes while Mr Sani Abdulahi polled seven votes.
He also said that Mr Abubakar Bashir got three votes.
Badaru also said that Mrs Blessing Ekele, Mrs Hadiza Ibrahim, Mr Yakubu Mohammed and Mr Danlami Mohammed scored zero votes.
According to Badaru, 3,596 accredited delegates voted during the primaries election out of which 54 votes were declared invalid.
