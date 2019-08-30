NEWS
Buhari Mourns Ex-Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and People of Gambia over the passing of former president, Sir Dawda Jawara.
The President’s condolence message is communicated via a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.
President Buhari, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians, commiserated with family members, friends and political associates of the `great leader’.
Jawara had served as Prime Minister from 1962 to 1970, and first President of the Gambia from 1970 to 1994.
The president affirmed that Sir Jawara’s visionary and courageous leadership saw the country gaining its independence in 1965, and later turned into a Republic in 1970.
He believed that as a lawmaker, prime minister and president, the Gambian leader had set the political and economic foundation for the country’s rise.
The Nigerian leader, therefore, urged upcoming leaders in the country to always remember the personal sacrifice and contributions of Jawara to Gambia.
He prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the former president rest and comfort his family.
