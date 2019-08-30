Controlling Anger

Previously, we discussed desire as one of man’s internal forces. Today we are going to look at another force, perhaps the most powerful force that if not regulated, can destroy man’s life and endanger others. This force is anger and it often results from unattainable desires.

Anger is an emotional reaction that impacts the body. A person experiencing anger will also experience physical conditions, such as increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, and increased level of adrenaline and noradrenaline. Some view anger as an emotion which triggers part of the fight or flight brain response. Anger is used as a protective mechanism to cover up fear, hurt or sadness. Anger becomes the predominant feeling behaviorally, cognitively, and physiologically when a person makes the conscious choice to take action to immediately stop the threatening behaviour of another outside force. Anger can have many physical and mental consequences. The external expression of anger can be found in facial expressions, body language, physiological responses, and sometimes, public acts of aggression. Facial expressions can range from inward angling of the eyebrows to a full frown. Some animals, for example, make loud sounds, attempt to look physically larger, bare their teeth, and stare.

The behaviours associated with anger are designed to warn aggressors to stop their threatening behaviour. Rarely does a physical altercation occur without the prior expression of anger by at least one of the participants. While most of those who experience anger explain its arousal as a result of “what has happened to them,” psychologists point out that an angry person can very well be mistaken because anger causes a loss in self-monitoring capacity and objective observability. Modern psychologists view anger as a primary, natural, and mature emotion experienced by virtually all humans at times, and as something that has functional value for survival.

Anger is seen as a supportive mechanism to show a person that something is wrong and requires changing. Anger can mobilise psychological resources for corrective action. Uncontrolled anger can, however, negatively affect personal or social well-being and impact negatively on those around them. It is equally challenging to be around an angry person and the impact can also cause psychological/emotional trauma if not dealt with.

Religions have warned against the spontaneous and uncontrolled fits of anger, and pointed out the possible harmful effects of anger. To understand that, anger is divided into three: 1- Hasty and sudden anger that is connected to the impulse for self-preservation. It is shared by humans and other animals, and it occurs when the animal is tormented or trapped. This form of anger is episodic. 2- Settled and deliberate anger which is a reaction to perceived deliberate harm or unfair treatment by others. This form of anger is also episodic. 3- Dispositional anger which is related more to character traits than to instincts or cognitions. Irritability, sullenness, and churlishness are examples of the last form of anger. Anger, if expressed within the boundaries of law, can potentially mobilise psychological resources and boost determination toward correction of wrong behaviours, promotion of social justice, communication of negative sentiment and redress of grievances. It can also facilitate patience. In contrast, anger can be destructive when it does not find its appropriate outlet in expression. Anger, in its strong form, impairs one’s ability to process information and to exert cognitive control over their behaviour. An angry person may lose his/her objectivity, empathy, prudence or thoughtfulness and may cause harm to themselves or others. There is a sharp distinction between anger and aggression (verbal or physical, direct or indirect) even though they mutually influence each other.

While anger can activate aggression or increase its probability or intensity, it is neither a necessary nor a sufficient condition for aggression. In an attempt to teach us how to control our anger, the Qur’an says: “ And vie one with another for forgiveness from your Lord, and for a paradise as wide as are the heavens and the earth, prepared for those who ward off (evil); And those who, when they do an evil thing or wrong themselves, remember Allah and implore forgiveness for their sins – Who forgiveth sins save Allah only? – and will not knowingly repeat (the wrong) they did. Q.3 :133-134 Uncontrollable anger in Islam is considered to be instigated by Satan (Shaitan). Factors stated to lead to anger include selfishness, arrogance and excessive ambition.