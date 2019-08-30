D’banj, Wife Expecting Another Baby

After losing their one-year-old son, Daniel Jnr. to the tragic hands of death in June last year, popular entertainer and entrepreneur, D’banj and wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow are expecting another baby.

This great news was shared by the former Mo’ hit star in an interview with London based Nigerian on-air personality, Shopsy, of Beat FM London.

When asked about how he coped with the death of his first child, the singer and entertainer started with gratitude as he revealed he wouldn’t be where he is, coping the way he’s doing if not for the grace and mercy of God. He also appreciated the people, including family and friends that stood by him in the hard time.

“First, I want to thank everyone out there who has supported us, but the truth is in everything we do, we need to give thanks to God and more importantly, I believe there is God that grated me the grace and mercy over my family and my wife to be able to be here today. It’s not something you wish your worst enemy. To lose a child is not something you think about, and I have never thought about it before.

He went on to reveal how broken the experience left him and the coping mechanism he employed that also helped his musical craft that has, in turn, produced somebody of works we’ll be privy to very soon.

Their bundle of joy, D’Banj said, will be here in a couple of months.