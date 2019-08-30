ENTERTAINMENT
D’banj, Wife Expecting Another Baby
After losing their one-year-old son, Daniel Jnr. to the tragic hands of death in June last year, popular entertainer and entrepreneur, D’banj and wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow are expecting another baby.
This great news was shared by the former Mo’ hit star in an interview with London based Nigerian on-air personality, Shopsy, of Beat FM London.
When asked about how he coped with the death of his first child, the singer and entertainer started with gratitude as he revealed he wouldn’t be where he is, coping the way he’s doing if not for the grace and mercy of God. He also appreciated the people, including family and friends that stood by him in the hard time.
“First, I want to thank everyone out there who has supported us, but the truth is in everything we do, we need to give thanks to God and more importantly, I believe there is God that grated me the grace and mercy over my family and my wife to be able to be here today. It’s not something you wish your worst enemy. To lose a child is not something you think about, and I have never thought about it before.
He went on to reveal how broken the experience left him and the coping mechanism he employed that also helped his musical craft that has, in turn, produced somebody of works we’ll be privy to very soon.
Their bundle of joy, D’Banj said, will be here in a couple of months.
MOST READ
Insecurity: Northwest Records 1,460 Deaths, 330 Attacks In 7 Months – FG
$16bn Power Probe: 4 Detained Officials Get Administrative Bail
N1.6bn Fraud Trial: EFCC To Appeal Acquittal Of Jonathan’s Aide
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
Criminals Abroad Don’t Represent Nigeria’s Values – PMB
Bello Wins Kogi APC Governorship Ticket
Over 16,000 Local Flights Delayed In 6 Months – NCAA
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED17 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- NEWS24 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS23 hours ago
El-Zakzaky Sponsored By Iran To Replicate 1979 Violent Revolution – FG
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Prof Onalo Thanks Supporters, Reiterate Commitment To APC Ideals
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Lalong Appoints New SSG, Chief Of Staff
- NEWS23 hours ago
‘B’Haram:Why Army Adopts New Strategy’
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Nigeria Retains Leadership Of Africa’s Mobile Phone Market