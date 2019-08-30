Fake News, Hate Speeches Worries FG

The prevelence of fake news and hate speeches in the country has been described as worrisome and poses threat to national security.

The Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr.Amina Shamaki stated this on Thursday during 2019 fourth bi- monthly Federal and States Security Administrators meeting ( FSSAM) in Birnin Kebbi,the Kebbi State .

She said due to its negative implication on national security, fake news and hate speeches has the ability to spread false information like wild fire to millions of unsuspecting citizens.

According to her also, the emergence of social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Whastupp among others, make it easy for mischief makers and disgruntled elements to propagate negative, incisive and discordant anti government sentiments for their selfish motives.

She said that while Government is mindful of the fundamental human rights of its citizens as enshrined in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended, the federal government would not condone acts and behaviors that are inimical to national security.

“The prevalence of fake and hate speeches is worrisome, development due to its implication on national security “”, she said.

She opined that some countries like Finland, Germany, Malaysia,France,Russia and of recent Singapore have passed legislations against the menace of fake news and hate speeches, some may view it as infringement on fundamental human rights of its citizens.

The Federal Permsect has however cautioned that issues of national security should take precedence over any other consideration, since a nation must first be at peace in order to guarantee fundamental human rights.

She called for effective ways to checkmate the negative trend by borrowing a leaf from these countries.

The meeting was attended by governor Bagudu, representatives of the Police, Army, NSCDC, Vigilante and other paramilitary organisations as well as security administrators from federal and state governments in the country.