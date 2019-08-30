SPORTS
Falconets Break 12-year Record To Win Africa Games
Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets emerged champions of the women’s football tournament of the 12thAfrican Games in Rabat on yesterday after a 3-2 penalty shoot-out triumph over their counterparts from Cameroon.
The keenly-contested game between two teams that had battled to a 1-1 draw in a group phase match eight days earlier, ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time at the Stade Boubker Aamar outside Rabat. Penalty shoot-out followed and the Nigeria U20 girls, one of only four teams to have featured in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition started 17 years ago, triumphed.
The victory was the first gold for the Falconets at the African Games in 12 years, having not qualified for the 10th edition in Mozambique in 2011 and finishing outside the medals’ range in Brazzaville four years ago.
It was also a fitting accomplishment to bid bye to the first captain of the Falconets team, Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine, whose remains were committed to mother earth in Lagos on the same day.
The win means Nigeria have won the African Games for the first time since 2007 in Algiers and their third crown in five attempts.
Meanwhile, 1973 champions Nigeria will look to win their first gold in men’s football tournament of the African Games when they take on Burkina Faso in the final of the event in Rabat on Friday.
The seven-time African champions edged a memorable encounter with Mali in the semi finals, which went into extra time, penalty shoot-out and sudden death session before they could be separated.
Burkina Faso’s U20 side also had to endure the gruel of penalty shoot-out to oust Senegal in the second semi final, and Friday’s battle for gold will be no contest for weak bones.
MOST READ
Insecurity: Northwest Records 1,460 Deaths, 330 Attacks In 7 Months – FG
$16bn Power Probe: 4 Detained Officials Get Administrative Bail
N1.6bn Fraud Trial: EFCC To Appeal Acquittal Of Jonathan’s Aide
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
Criminals Abroad Don’t Represent Nigeria’s Values – PMB
Bello Wins Kogi APC Governorship Ticket
Over 16,000 Local Flights Delayed In 6 Months – NCAA
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED17 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- NEWS24 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS23 hours ago
El-Zakzaky Sponsored By Iran To Replicate 1979 Violent Revolution – FG
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Prof Onalo Thanks Supporters, Reiterate Commitment To APC Ideals
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Lalong Appoints New SSG, Chief Of Staff
- NEWS23 hours ago
‘B’Haram:Why Army Adopts New Strategy’
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Nigeria Retains Leadership Of Africa’s Mobile Phone Market