Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award

The government of Imo State has bagged the prestigious Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP) ‘Green City Promoters Awards’ for its remarkable commitment to cleanliness, greenery, beautification, energy efficiency and smart construction in the state.

The award was presented to Imo state Governor Emeka Ihedioha during the maiden edition of the NITP National Green Cities Summit in Abuja, themed: “Brown to Green: Enhancing Wellness and Livability.”

The forum, which was part of the sectorial support on the country’s resolve to tackle the menace of climate crisis attracted local and international organisations, representatives of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of Federal, State, and Local Governments, manufacturing/industrial concerns, multi-lateral agencies, professional associations, consultants and civil society organisations.

The chairman, National Green Cities Summit, Moses Ogunleye, said Ihedioha has shown substantial commitment to the promotion of greenery in major cities of the state since his assumption of office few months ago.

Ogunleye stressed that climate change has become a big phenomenal “and since we deal with land and environment in virtually all the activities, except for water and maritime that takes place on water, the efficient management of the land and environment resource is key.”

He said that “if you look at it from the energy of population growth in the country, from construction, housing, infrastructure, energy consumption and agriculture, town planners are at the centre of it all. Hence, we are concerned with doing our planning in a way that would significantly reduce the risk of climate change, teaching people on adaptation and mitigation.”

Ihedioha who was represented by his special adviser on Environment and Sanitation, Alex Emiziem, said the major focus in Imo state is to reclaim our green land by planting 25 million palm and trees, 20 million palm and 5 million trees.

He said plans have been concluded to develop its nursery so that they would not be buying trees and seedlings.

“We have planted 7,000 trees in less than 100 days in office and we are still planting. We are focused on what we want to achieve and we have employed not fewer than 350 gardeners to carry out this task,” he said.

Emiziem noted that rapid urbanization, expansion of manufacturing, and the consumption of an emerging middle class has led to an increase in material demand.