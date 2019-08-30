NEWS
JUST-IN: AA’s National Party Chairman Udeze Kidnapped In Abuja
Kenneth Udeze, the national chairman of Action Alliance, has been kidnapped by armed attackers.
Mr Udeze was kidnapped Friday morning outside a Zenith Bank branch in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja.
Mrs Udeze said her husband woke up Friday morning and found several text messages indicating heavy withdrawals from his bank accounts that were not authorised.
“After suspecting his account had been hacked, he rushed to the bank to find out what happened,” Mrs Udeze said. “He was with his driver when he was kidnapped outside the Zenith Bank.”
The abductors took Mr Udeze away in a black SUV, his wife said. She added that she was on her way to the police station to report the incident.
Details later…
