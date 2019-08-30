NEWS
NDDC: Enyia Resumes As 3rd Female Acting MD
Former Director of Agriculture and Fisheries Directorate in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr (Mrs) Akwagaga Lelegima Enyia, has assumed duties as the Acting Managing Director of the Commission.
President Muhammadu Buhari had last Tuesday, dissolved the Professor Nelson Brambaifa-led interim management board of the NDDC and mandated it to handover to the most senior staff of the agency.
Enyia is the third female Acting Managing Director in the history of the interventionist agency after Dr. (Mrs) Christy Atako and Mrs. Ibim Semenitari.
Addressing newsmen at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt yesterday, the new Acting Managing Director promised to bring positive change to the Commission.
She said: “I have been charged to do things right and we will start to do things right by the grace of God. By the time I am through with my assignment, there will be a positive change in NDDC. I believe God will help me.
“I have a mandate to oversee the smooth running of the NDDC until the substantive board is cleared to assume office. I believe that if we work together, we will achieve the objectives for which the NDDC was set up.
“To see that this foremost interventionist agency will progress and prosper during this short period, I appeal to the press to cooperate with us to see that the goals of setting up this commission is achieved.”
Enyia had earlier addressed management and staff of the Commission, where she them to play their own parts in facilitating the rapid development of the Niger Delta region.
The Acting Managing Director said: “If everyone does his or her bit, we will succeed in turning things around for good in NDDC.”
She promised to sanitize the commission and restore it to its former glory, stating that if everyone discharged their duties diligently, the negative image of the Commission would be corrected and people would want to be associated with it.
