NEWS
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
Popular Nollywood, Actor, Afeez Oyetoro also known as Saka has lost his mother.
In photos circulating online, Saka is seen unable to hold back tears at the scene of the burial.
The Nollywood star’s mother died on Thursday at the age of 92.
Reports indicates that she has been buried in accordance with Islamic traditions.
Saka who also lost his father in 2014 had joined the list of celebrities who have lost both parents at the peak of their careers.
The actor who is well known for his clown roles featured as the main character in a 2013 MTN advert where he announced “I don port o.”
In 2016, he also appeared in the wedding party and in the comedy-crime/heist film Ojukokoro(NAN)
MOST READ
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets
UNICAL Set To Host First U6 Consortium Int’l Conference
NOUN Raises Alarm Over Modern Slavery Market
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS18 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi APC Primaries: Gov Bello Salutes Participants, Promises Smooth Exercise
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS14 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION14 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- NEWS23 hours ago
Anger, Protest In Edo Over NDDC Nominations