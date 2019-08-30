Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92

Popular Nollywood, Actor, Afeez Oyetoro also known as Saka has lost his mother.

In photos circulating online, Saka is seen unable to hold back tears at the scene of the burial.

The Nollywood star’s mother died on Thursday at the age of 92.

Reports indicates that she has been buried in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Saka who also lost his father in 2014 had joined the list of celebrities who have lost both parents at the peak of their careers.

The actor who is well known for his clown roles featured as the main character in a 2013 MTN advert where he announced “I don port o.”

In 2016, he also appeared in the wedding party and in the comedy-crime/heist film Ojukokoro(NAN)