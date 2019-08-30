NIS Flags-Off e-Registration Of Migrants In Oyo

The Oyo State command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Friday flagged-off the e-registration of migrants in the 33 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the occasion in Ibadan, the state Comproller of NIS, Saleh Abdullahi, said the registration would help to identify and determine the migration status of resident migrants in the state and Nigeria in general.

Abdullahi said that the registration would also enhance internal security in Nigeria.

The comproller called on all migrants in the state to key into the exercise, saying failure to comply attract three years imprisonment or N50, 000 fine or both.

“The benefits of e-registration cannot be over emphasised.

“It would serve as a veritable ingredient required for national planning as well as assist Nigeria to combat her current security challenges.

“Employers and landlords are duty bond to ensure that their non-Nigerian employees and tenants are duly registered under the scheme,” he said.

He appealed to Gov. Seyi Makinde to consider NIS in the allocation of the 100 vehicles the government just purchased for security agencies to complement those provided by its headquarters.

Flagging off the e-registration, Makinde said the exercise was coming at the right time, especially at this period that Nigeria was currently facing security challenges.

The governor said that no meaningful development could take place where there was insecurity.

Makinde said that one of his cardinal objective was to address any security threat in the state.

He said that the e-registration for migrants would help to tackle insecurity, assist in planning as well as help ascertain the total number of people to be budgeted for in the state.

Makinde said the exercise would be of immense benefit to the state by enabling the government to live up to its responsibiliies.

He called on those concerned to promptly comply to avoid facing the consequences.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Konte Dembo from Senegal expressed his readiness and that of other foreigners to comply with the registration.

Dembo, who has been in Nigeria since 1977, promised to help spread the information on the exercise to other foreigners in the state. (NAN)