BUSINESS
Over 16,000 Local Flights Delayed In 6 Months – NCAA
Domestic airlines operating in Nigeria have recorded 16,429 cases of delayed flights between January and June 2019 according to figures released by the Consumer Protection Department of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
A document issued by the department in Lagos, showed that 30,043 flights were operated by nine airlines during the period under review.
According to the document, 241 flights were cancelled for various reasons by the airlines.
It said the airlines in operation were Aero Contractors, Arik Air, Air Peace, Azman Air, Dana Air, Med-View, Overland, Max Air and Ibom Air.
The document said Air Peace, which operated 11,889 flights, topped the chart of delayed flights with 6,359 and 91 cancelled flights.
It added that Arik Air followed with 2,306 delayed flights and 41 cancellations out of its 5,378 flight operations.
According to the document, Aero operated 3,293 flights with 2,181 delayed and 36 cancelled flights while Azman Air recorded 1,312 delayed and 12 cancellations out of the 2,711 flights operated by the airline.
Also, Dana Air operated 2,278 flights with 1,477 delayed and 25 cancellations while Overland had 1,248 flights with 894 delayed and eight cancellations.
Max Air recorded 2,652 flights with 1,538 delayed and 19 cancellations; Medview, 374 flights with 219 delayed and eight cancelled flights and new entrant, Ibom Air had 220 flights with 143 delayed and no cancelled flight.
However, the delays according to the airlines, were due to operational reasons, scarcity of aviation fuel as well as adverse weather conditions leading to low visibility at most of the airports.
MOST READ
Insecurity: Northwest Records 1,460 Deaths, 330 Attacks In 7 Months – FG
$16bn Power Probe: 4 Detained Officials Get Administrative Bail
N1.6bn Fraud Trial: EFCC To Appeal Acquittal Of Jonathan’s Aide
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
Criminals Abroad Don’t Represent Nigeria’s Values – PMB
Bello Wins Kogi APC Governorship Ticket
Over 16,000 Local Flights Delayed In 6 Months – NCAA
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED16 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- NEWS22 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS22 hours ago
El-Zakzaky Sponsored By Iran To Replicate 1979 Violent Revolution – FG
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Prof Onalo Thanks Supporters, Reiterate Commitment To APC Ideals
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Lalong Appoints New SSG, Chief Of Staff
- NEWS22 hours ago
‘B’Haram:Why Army Adopts New Strategy’
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Nigeria Retains Leadership Of Africa’s Mobile Phone Market