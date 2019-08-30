NEWS
‘Peace Is The Only Way; Not Pipeline Vandalism’
A group, Goodwill ambassador events agency has called on people from Niger Delta states of the country to shun violence and bursting of oil installations in the region and embrace peace for the growth of the region and Nigeria.
The group made the call yesterday at a press conference to herald the presentation of award those who made sacrifices and expended resources towards ensuring that there is lasting peace and security in the region.
“Peace is the only way; not kidnapping and vandalisation of oil installations,” Convener of the event, Chris Odey said at the media briefing in Abuja, adding, “we can actually actualize the dream of making the Delta region the best in the country.” The planned event is tagged: ‘celebrating our peace icons’.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it recorded 77 per cent rise in cases of oil pipeline vandalism in its network of pipeline infrastructure across the country in June 2019 alone.
The Niger Delta Youth Peace Conference and Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Awards is aimed at sensitising the youths in the region on the importance of peaceful co-existence amongst indigenes and visitors.
Goodwill Ambassadors Events Agency and Kelvin Akpochimoraa Music Promotions Limited have collaborated in consultative status with the United Nations to uphold Sustainable Development Goals towards accelerating the realization of Peace, Justice and Poverty Eradication
David Asha-Olu who Co-organiser who represented Kelvin Akpochimoraa Music Promotions Limited at the briefing acknowledged that Nigeria’s economic outlook almost crumbled due to some hostile activities that prevented co-operation between the oil-rich Niger-Delta communities and the Federal Government and multinational oil companies operating in the region in recent past.
He said it took “the intervention of our leaders, freedom fighters, and Federal Government” to restore peace and harmony to the region, “and there is economic prosperity for the country.”
Asha-olu says “These icons have shown us that peaceful co-existence is key to meaningful development in our region (Niger Delta). We believe that when peace is given a chance, progress will be inevitable to achieve.”
Asha-olu also called on the federal government to ensure speedy cleanup of Ogoni land, it is irresponsible of government to abandon the degraded region thus far. “Also, residents in the region should also live responsibly in their environmental activities. They must stop blocking waterways and drainages,” he added.
The group said it is determined to sensitize the people about the value in peaceful co-existence. And also raise awareness about climate change and responsible environmental activities.
MOST READ
‘Peace Is The Only Way; Not Pipeline Vandalism’
Imo State Bags Greencity Promoters Award
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
Court Fixes Oct. 18 For Ruling On Admissibility of Evans’ Extra-Judicial Statements
Sylva’s Appointment, Fresh Air For Petroleum Ministry – Otuaro
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
13 Niger Delta Indigenes Win SPDC JV Scholarship To UK Varsities
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Missing In Action: Senators Who Will Be Missed In The 9th Assembly
- COLUMNS19 hours ago
Rwanda Is A Baby In The Arms Of Nigeria
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Bello Wins APC Guber Ticket, Applauds Delegates For Voting Him
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages
- SPORTS18 hours ago
AAG: Nigeria Overtakes South Africa On Medals Table
- OPINION18 hours ago
Mainstreaming Ajaokuta Steel In PMB’s Next Level Agenda
- FEATURES18 hours ago
Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu
- COLUMNS18 hours ago
A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 2