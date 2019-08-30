Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ Tops Barrack Obama’s Summer Playlist

One of the songs by Nigerian singer, Rema, has been spotted on the playlist of one of the most popular humans on earth, the former president of the United State of America, Barrack Obama.

This was revealed when the former president revealed his summer playlist on Twitter, sharing with his followers, songs he and his wife, Michelle are presently listening to.

Included in a photo full of artistes’ names and their songs is Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ right at number 42.

This summer playlist contains the names of other international artistes including a song ‘Toast’ by another African artiste Koffee, which sits at number 28 on the playlist.