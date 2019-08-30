Residents Laud Obaseki’s Steady Transformation Of Edo’s Infrastructure Assets

Thrilled by the ongoing revamp of key socio-economic growth drivers by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration across the state, residents have commended the government’s focus on long-term infrastructure assets such as roads, bridges, stadia, technical colleges amongst others.

The residents in their separate commendations, maintained that Governor Obaseki’s style of governing reminds them of the Late Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, and the late Prof. Ambrose Alli, who prioritised access to quality education and the provision of enduring infrastructural facilities.

“Kudos to our brother the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for the transformation of Edo State. See the new look of the Government Science and Technical College, formerly Benin Technical College that was established by the late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia!” Barr. Omogiate Aigbovo said.

He added that with the revamped technical college, Edo youths now have an institution dedicated to technical and vocational education and training.

“Obaseki is bringing back the era when we had thousands of highly skilled Edo youths who were trained at the prestigious Benin Technical College.

“The Benin Technical College was left to rot by previous administrations. Some politicians even sold part of the school land to private developers.

“But Governor Obaseki has demonstrated that good governance is about putting the needs of the people first.”

According to experts “Infrastructure assets are long-term developments or projects serving communities around the world. They are assets that communities and economies require to function and prosper, such as airports, electricity, water and roads, amongst others.”

Another resident, Mrs Rebecca Osaro, a retired civil servant, lauded the governor for eliminating the age-old bureaucracy and man-made barriers that used to delay the payment of monthly pension to retirees.

“The governor has transformed the entire process, those that retired this year have started receiving their monthly pensions. I pray for him always to remain steadfast as God will continue to protect him.”

For Mr Chris Iduoze, “Governor Obaseki is very focused and not swayed by the distractions orchestrated by politicians.

“He goes about delivering people-centred projects that are transforming lives without making any noise about it.”

Mr Iduoze added: “The Production Centre is a beehive of light manufacturing activities and gradually he is breaking the jinx that held our manufacturing sector down for decades. I admire his focus on functionality and not the frivolities that we associate with Nigerian politicians.

“I am aware of the series of ICT-related training programmes for young Edo people at the Innovation Hub, designed to make them wealth creators and employers of labour. These initiatives are empowering our youths across the state.”