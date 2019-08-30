NEWS
Sat Guru Maharaji Proffers Solution To Nigeria’s Problem
Satguru Marahaji Ji has once again restated his readiness to join forces with President Muhammadu Buhari and other well-meaning Nigerians in proffering solution to the current challenges facing the country, especially on security challenges.
Marahaji stated this in Lagos at a programme organised to mark the 26th year of his declaration of “No More War in Nigeria”, adding that the president needed to be extra careful as he is being surrounded by people who don’t mean well for his government.
He noted that the Buhari-led administration was not Nigeria’s first presidency and would certainly not be the last.
He and his administrative lieutenants now have the golden opportunity to etch their names in gold on the rock of history specifically on the security of the nation.
“I await their invitation, for assistance since 1980; I have relentlessly reached out to Nigerian leaders for prayers for the transformation of our dear country.
For how long do Nigerian leaders want to keep stretching out the begging-bowl to the leaders of the world’s affluent economies? Is it not wise to acquire and apply the secret power they used and are still using to enrich themselves? Like I did to past administrations from Shagari to Jonathan, I am also calling President Buhari to collectively make Nigeria a better country.
“I am fully available to help the current administration.
I look forward to having him do what his predecessors refused to do and which led to their downfall.
I do not want President Buhari’s administration fail. The choice is his,” he added.
Speaking on the “No More War in Nigeria,” campaign, he said it was a declaration he made to follow-up and consolidate his earlier public declaration of Nigeria as the New Holy Land and leading nation of the world on May 29, 1993 at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos as the current embodiment of creation’s Supreme Spiritual Entity.
He noted that the campaign was essentially a spiritual order aimed at protecting Nigeria and, by extension, to the world from the obliteration agenda of highly mutative imperialist forces and their bands of Nigerian goons.
