Sultan Calls For Intertribal Marriages

The president-general of the Nigerian National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday, called on Nigerians, especially, youths, to embrace intertribal, as well as inter-religious marriages in order foster national unity.

Speaking at a National Muslim and Christian Youth Summit in Abuja, the Sultan said Nigerians must not give in to the antics of criminals, adding that every religion, tribe and ethnic group has bad elements.

The Sultan, who was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa, said both Muslims and Christians must live in peace with one another.

“Muslim are charged to live in peace with those who live in peace with them. Nigeria will remain an indivisible nation,” Sultan said.

“I want to also appeal to politicians not to engage on punitive interest so that the country should disintegrate. Nigerian piliticains should see themselves as representing Nigeria and not their constituencies,” the Sultan said.

He urged the youth to be tolerant and not see other people from different regions and religion as wicked.

“Every group has bad eggs. Criminal elements are bound to bring disunity. We must allow our children to blend together irrespective of tribe and religion. The Federal Ministry of Education should include National Integration as a subjects in school curiculum.

“Leaders must preach peace. The youth should support the government to tackle insecurity because some of the youth are folding their hands watching insecurity ravaging.

“Traditional rulers must encourage intermarriages without sentiments because good human relations among the youth is important,” the Sultan said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit, called on Nigerians to ignore those beating drums of war.

According to Osinbajo, Nigeria is in a historic junsture with some people beating drums of tribal division.

The vice president recalled Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, an 83-year-old Muslim cleric who saved 262 Christians in Plateau State, last year.

“As Imam Abdullahi was finishing midday prayers, he and his congregation heard gunshots and went outside to see members of the town’s Christian community fleeing. Instinctively, the Imam ushered 262 Christians into the mosque and some into his home next to the mosque. The Imam then went outside to confront the gunmen, he refused to allow them to enter, pleading with them to spare the Christians inside the mosque and his home.”