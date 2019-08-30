Why Gov Bello Will Win Again – Senator Yakubu

Senator Oseni Yakubu represents Kogi Central Senatorial District in the Senate. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, the chairman, Senate Committee on ICT/Cybercrimes explains reasons why the incumbent Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, will be re-elected, among other issues.

There are fears that Governor Yahaya Bello may not win the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State. Do you harbour such sentiment?

I don’t believe that is the popular opinion. Everybody knows that Yahaya Bello is coming back for the second term. Those saying this are Abuja politicians, not the real people of Kogi.

How about the reports that the national leadership of the APC is not happy with the governor, and so they could frustrate his chances?

The party hierarchy does not need to back anybody. They are more or less the mediators. In a situation where you have more than two or three people that a vying for a position in your party, you must not align yourself with one person. You have to be in the middle. It is the party that will decide that. They are the father of the party, so they cannot back one single person. Their duty is to mediate so that one person will emerge.

What are the chances of Governor Bello now that some Kogi prominent politicians are also vying for the same position with him?

Yahaya Bello will win the election.

In spite of the ongoing feud with his deputy?

The deputy governor has been out of the party before the general elections. He is not an APC person. He has been out of the party for long. May be he feel he should wait till the gubernatorial election before he could come up with lies to spoil the chances of the governor. He did not work for APC during the general elections. His polling unit, ward and all were delivered to the PDP. I don’t see him as a force to reckon with as far as the election is concerned.

Recently the Federal Government released over N30bn to the Kogi State government and some Nigerians feel the the money will be used to rig the election in favour of Governor Bello. What is your take on this?

Haba! How can people say that? The money is meant to pay salaries and all the workers have been paid. This is just propaganda. The record is there, the civil servants can testify to it that, they have all been paid both local government and state workers.

What Governor Bello’s relationship with APC elders and stakeholders in the state?

It is cordial. There has never been any governor that recognised elders like Yahaya Bello. We have elders from the wards, local governments to constituencies and the whole state. Those elders that want to participate in running the state are fully recognised. There are people that are Abuja politicians who don’t know what is happening in the state, yet they make noise. They believe they have been sidelined in the affairs of the state, but we have capable hands in the state who are doing a good job. If they want o participate, they will have to come home not stay in Abuja and expect the governor to follow them with state resources. Anybody that say he is not recognised, ask them the role they played in the last elections. Did they participate in the elections? What is their financial commitment to the party and what is their effort to in terms of putting the party in proper shape? Most of them worked against APC in the state. Even most of them that are seeking position in APC today worked against the party because they wanted Yahaya Bello to fail.

Some are wondering why Yahaya Bello will not pick one of the late Abubakar Audu’s sons as Deputy seeing that he benefited from the late Audu’s electoral fortunes and demise?

He can’t do that because Kogi is a secular state. We have both Christians and Muslims. In the history of Kogi state, once a governor is a Muslim, the deputy must be a Christian. We do that because we believe in equity and justice. If they come, there are other positions that can be given to them. They believe in antagonism. So let them continue.

This is the first time the Central Zone has produced a governor, can you tell Nigerians what the zone has benefited from Yahaya Bello’s administration?

Yahaya Bello has demonstrated exceptional leadership. What he has done as far as I am concerned is unprecedented. He has done well across the state. He has brought unity of purpose to the state. Before now, the Igalas were ruling the state, you can’t go to Government House and see other tribes in other offices but his Commissioner of Finance is from Kogi West. He distributed all the positions equitably. The traditional rulers who are part of the elders have been upgraded. People making noise are those old-time politicians who believe everything should be brought to the table to be shared.

What are some of the challenges you have noticed so far as the chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT/Cybercrimes?

The first thing I noticed and want to draw the attention of Nigerians to, is that the world has left us behind. I have been opportuned to travel round the world and all I saw is that, ICT is the mainstay of most developed economies. If properly harnessed, ICT will bring a revolution in Nigeria and could generate more than what oil is bringing to our coffers. If we want to develop fast, ICT is the way to go.

Will you say NigComSat is working optimally?

It’s working but I learnt that it does not have a backup server. They have only one server. As long as they don’t have backup servers, no serious nation or company will want to save their data with you and nobody will take you serious. If we have backup server, every country will want to save their data with us.

Cybercrime is on the increase in Nigeria. Is there anything the committee will do in term of legislations that will tackle the menace?

The 8th Assembly had some kind of drawback and this affected the nation because they didn’t have a smooth relationship with the executive. All arms of government need to work with each other for the progress of the country. They are independent, yes, but they cannot work separately from each other. The rift between the executive and legislature affected their work then, but with what we are doing today to make sure that the 9th session comes out different, we will make sure that, we work together and improve on what the last session did.

Some Nigerians berated the Senate for not taking their time to scrutinise some of the ministers that came for screening. What do you think?

We asked them all the necessary questions. Most of those asked to bow and go were women and former members of the National Assembly. What will you ask your colleague that he doesn’t know. Some people think we must ask questions to disgrace some people but we have all their CVs and know everything there was to know about them. Those we needed to ask questions, we asked them.

Do you think this session of the National Assembly has the capacity to meet the needs of Nigerians?

Yes, because we have a capable leader in the person of Senator Lawan. He has seen it all. He knows the game and we all believe in him. With what he has done so far particularly in allocating committees to Senators is unprecedended. He carried everybody along. I am sure that, Ahmed Lawan-led Senate will succeed. I have also never been in a place where failure is recorded.

Were you surprised when you heard that the immediate past Deputy Senate President was assaulted in Germany?

I was shocked. That is barbaric and I condemn it in totality. Nigeria is not as bad as people are portraying it. There are many countries that are worse than Nigeria. It’s IPOB that did this to their son. It can never be a trend because they have their reasons for doing that but to me it is barbaric. They want to split Nigerians and because their leaders who know they are not doing the right thing refused to support them. If it’s about the economy, they should know that we are out of recession and the economy is picking up. We just need to pick up the speed of recovery.

Talking about speed, would you say the new ministers have the capacities to revive the ailing economy?

They have the capacity to help Mr. President develop the economy. It is the enabling environment that makes people to perform well. In this case, Mr. President is good. He frowns at anything called corruption. He frowns at non-performance and they have accepted to work with him. He has given them his terms and conditions which they must abide by. Since they will be provided with the enabling environment, they will perform. If all of us support them, they will work and move Nigeria forward.