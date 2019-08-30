Zazzau Emir Pledges Continuous Support To Kaduna Govt

The emir of Zazzau has pledged continuous support for the el-Rufai government in Kaduna State.

The emir made the pledge when the wife of the governor, Hajiya Aisha Garba el-Rufai visited him during thank-you tour to Zaria City.

Mrs el-Rufai thanked the emir and the entire emirate for their immense support to her husband’s re-election during the 2019 general election.

The emir prayed the Almighty Allah to continue to guide the el-Rufai administration towards improving the lives of the people.

He pledged the emirate’s allegiance and willingness to support the state government in ensuring good service delivery to the citizens.

“If there is any area this government needs us to give our support for the betterment of the people, just let us know. We are willing and ready to support the government always”, he stressed.