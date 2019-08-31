4 South African Policemen Arrested Over Killing Of Nigerian

Four South African policemen have been detained over the death of a Nigerian businessman, Mr. Pius Abiaziem.

The suspects, who were accused for brutally killing Abiaziem in Eastern Cape last week, are to be prosecuted for the offense.

The chairman/chief executive officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who confirmed their arrest and possible trial, urged the South African police to expedite action on the matter and speed up the trial of the policemen and others currently on trial for various offences against Nigerians living in the country.

In a statement she issued yesterday through her media aide, Gabriel Odu, Dabiri-Erewa said that “following the recent brutal murder of Pius Abiaziem, a Nigerian businessman, in South Africa, the South African Police have arrested four policemen linked to the death of Mr. Pius Abiaziem and are to face trial.”

She therefore urged the South African Police to expedite action on the matter and speed up the trial of the four policemen and others currently on trial for various offences committed against Nigerians living in South Africa.

The South African authorities also confirmed that four members of the police service had been arrested and would be charged to court immediately.

Abiaziem was reportedly picked up by South African police officers in an eatery and taken to his home for a search and interrogation.

An argument between him and the South African police officers allegedly degenerated so fast that a gun shot was fired, leading to Abiaziem’s death on Auguat 23.

The deceased was married to a South African who was present at the scene of the incident.

He reportedly asked the policemen to kill him in his house as he would not follow them to where they wanted to take him to.

On Wednesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his government was working to end the killing of Nigerians in his country.

Ramaphosa stated this at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, Japan after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that he was pained by the situation, especially looking at the relationship between Nigeria and his country which had spanned many years.