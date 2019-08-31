5 Principles Of Self-confidence!

If wishes were horses, self-confidence would be a drug that anyone could take to either boost or create confidence in self. Unfortunately, wishes aren’t horses and everyone can’t ride. Incredible self confidence is a trait that no one is born with but grows into. Alas, self-confidence isn’t a one-shot deal but an on-going life activity that we daily engage in and build up until we get to a point when our self-confidence is innate.

There are basic steps and principles that if adhered to, would produce self-confidence in anyone. Below is listed the five first steps to engage in daily in order to drive or build self-confidence.

Visualization: According to Napoleon Hill, “What the mind can conceive and believe it can achieve.” What you see in your mind’s eye is what you believe. Deliberately create or visualise an image of yourself you can be proud of and strive to become that deliberately, believing that you can. Visualization is the technique of seeing an image of yourself that you are proud of, in your own mind. When we struggle with low self-confidence, we have a poor perception of ourselves that is often inaccurate. Practise visualizing a fantastic version of yourself, achieving your goals. Affirmations: According to Nikki Carnevale, “Affirmations are a powerful tool to deliberately install desired beliefs about yourself.” Talk yourself up instead of down daily to boost your confidence and esteem to an all-time high. We tend to believe what we hear repeated often and confessions becomes reality when we believe, so confess (speak aloud) to yourself that which you wish to become. The trick to making lasting change is to change how you view yourself. Affirmations are positive and uplifting statements that we say to ourselves. These are normally more effective if said out loud so that you can hear yourself say it. Confront your fear: Often times the basis of low self-esteem and self-confidence is rooted in the fear of ‘what ifs ‘Ask yourself this question, ‘what’s the worse thing that can happen?’ Then face the probability that it will happen and deal with it wisely in your mind. The best way to overcome fear is to face it head-on. Confront the fear of failure and success is sure to come with ease. Stop doubting and second guessing yourself: Instead of listing to yourself all the reason you are wrong and about to make a mistake on a decision or step you’ve either taken or about to take, tell yourself all the reasons you could be right. Our greatest critic and cynic is most often our own selves. Find occasions to pat yourself on the back and reward yourself, even for the smallest successes. Core principles, identity and personal boundaries: Harvey Fierstein once said “Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life but define yourself.” Identifying your personal core principles helps you to know who you are. Knowing your identity in turns helps you define self and everything in between. Knowing who you are makes it easy to say know to anything that contradicts your core. Confident people are assertive because they know when to say NO! This makes it easy for them to have control over their own life and the direction it flows , which in turn makes them more attractive and viewed as confident.