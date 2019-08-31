AFC Secures $150m Dual Currency Facility

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has announced the close of general syndication of a minimum $150 million Dual Currency Samurai term loan facility with MUFG Bank Limited and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), acting as mandated lead arranger and book runner.

The facility, which comprises two tranches, with both tranches dominated in United States (US) dollars and Japanese Yen carries a tenor of three years each in bullet repayment.

It is AFC’s first Asian-currency denominated loan facility and an important step as the corporation builds a broad coalition of investors to diversify its funds and allow institutions from around the globe to participate in Africa’s development.

AFC in a statement issued yesterday, said that the proceeds from the facility would be used for general corporate purposes in accordance with AFC’s establishment agreement and the charter.

While commenting on the deal, AFC’s president and chief executive, Samaila Zubairu, said that “since joining AFC, one of my main goals has been to build a broad coalition of international investors. Securing this loan facility brings us one step closer. The Japanese loan market’s overwhelming interest in the facility, leading to its oversubscription, allows us to diversify our funding sources and supports our mandate of providing transformational solutions to Africa’s infrastructure deficit.

“Asia is key to Africa’s growth. Japan, in particular, is an important player and its guiding principles – quality growth, which focuses on inclusiveness, sustainability and resilience as well as human security, which focuses on capacity building – are completely aligned with AFC’s mission and vision.

“The facility launched into general syndication on 23rd July, 2019 while the signing of the loan agreement is scheduled for 2nd September 2019,” Zubairu said.