Chinese Coy To Open Fibre Cement Board Plant In Abuja

Sinoria FABCOM, a Chinese building materials giant, has announced plans to float a fibre cement board manufacturing factory in Abuja.

The deputy general manager of Sinoria FABCOM, Mr Jackie Dai Hui, made this known to journalists at the ongoing Archibuilt 2019 taking place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Sinoria FABCOM, which is part of the Chinese global giant, CNBM, a Fortune 500 company, rated number one globally, in the manufacture of building materials, already has an industrial complex in Kuje, Abuja, where it set up four years ago for the manufacturing of stone coated roofing sheets.

According to Jacke Dai Hui, Sinoria FABCOM wants to use its building materials’ expertise to help Nigeria solve the problem of its housing need by providing quality but affordable building materials to the Nigerian housing sector.

“Just as Sinoria FABCOM is recognised as a leader in the manufacture of the best quality stone coated tiles and galvanised roofing sheets, our fibre cement board will be the first factory of its kind in Nigeria and the whole of sub Saharan Africa”.

He noted that the first line in the fibre cement board factory would be able to produce over 5million square metre in a year, noting that with the abundance of necessary raw materials in the country, the factory would not have any problem.

“Our stone coated roofing tiles are adjudged the best in the Nigerian market. Our product, are manufactured here in our facility in Kuje, but are available all over the country and the West African subregion.

“Nigeria has all it takes, the raw materials are there and skilled manpower is on the rise, it is only a question of time and I believe this would be very soon.

“Our company, Sinoria FABCOM, wants to be part of the industrial growth and development of Nigeria and that is why we are reinvesting our profit in the new factory rather than taking it back to China,” he said.