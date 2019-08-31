NEWS
Christian Body Calls For Participation In Anti-corruption War
A Christian social organisation, Priest, Peace and Justice Initiative (PPJI), has charged Nigerians, especially Christians, to be in the forefront of the federal government anti corruption war, stressing that everyone will have to be involved in the exercise to bring about the restoration of the societal values and development.
The association noted that for the much-needed transformation in the country to be achieved, all stakeholders must play their individual roles, not leaving everything in the hands of those that govern.
The assistant general overseer of Palace of Priest Assembly, Dr Ejiro Otive Igbizor, stated this at a forum tagged, “Accountability for Christians in government,” held in Abuja.
Dr Ejiro said Christians in government have dual roles to play as citizens and as part of government institutions who should hold other government institutions accountable.
