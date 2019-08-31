Edo Govt, EU, Others Strengthen Reforms To Curb Corruption In Public Procurement

The Edo State Public Procurement Agency in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the British Council through the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) programme have organised a Capacity Needs Assessment Workshop for procurement officers and others performing procurement functions in the state and local government councils.

The workshop was organised for the purpose of assessing the capacity needs of Edo State Public Procurement Personnel as well as the Local Government Councils in Edo State, who are currently carrying out Procurement functions with a view to improving the capacity of these staff to implement modern procurement practices as provided under the Edo State Public Procurement Law and its subsidiary regulations/legislations.

Managing Director of the Edo State Public Procurement Agency, Mr. Henry Idogun, at an interactive session with State Procurement Personnel and selected local council procurement officers, said the programme was organised to ascertain the challenges being encountered in the procurement implementation with a view to determining the level of intervention required.

He noted that the workshop would further engender a proper appreciation of the provisions of the Edo State Public Procurement Law 2012, towards improving procurement practices in the state.

He expressed appreciation to the state government and the governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for the initiative and for bringing the RoLAC Programme to the State.

He said the programme will go a long way in addressing the capacity needs of the state and local government councils’ procurement officers cadre, thereby further deepening the procurement reforms currently ongoing in the state.

Recall that the state government runs a transparent, open government, whereby its budget is published for public scrutiny just as the procurement is streamlined to conform to national and international best practices.