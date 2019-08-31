Fed Govt Restates Commitment To Job Creation

The federal government has restated its resolve to keep improving on existing policies and programmes designed to create jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youths.

Speaking during the launch of a 40-hectare farm set up by N-Power Agro beneficiaries at the University of Ilorin in Kwara State, senior special assistant to the president on Job Creation, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, said the Buhari administration has, through its Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs), gainfully engaged several thousands of young Nigerians, who, prior to the inception of the current democratic dispensation, had been roaming the streets due to limited job opportunities.

Mr Imoukhuede, who was represented at the event by the special assistant to the president on Job Creation, Mohammed Brimah, said the SIPs are changing the unemployment narrative in the country with millions of young people, including small business owners, artisans and entrepreneurs, leveraging on the various N-SIP platforms to earn decent living and build capacity for self sufficiency.

“When the administration of President Muhammudu Buhari came on board in 2015, unemployment was at an all-time high, recession had hit our economy. Many graduates were roaming the streets with no job nor means of survival. However, the Buhari administration, in keeping to its campaign promises, designed some social investment programmes to help improve the living condition of our teeming youth,” he said.

“Efforts at ensuring a conducive atmosphere for employment for our teeming youth have to be continuous, however, each year, more young ones enter the labour market,” Brimah said, according to a statement that was issued by NSIO’s communication manager, Justice Bibiye.