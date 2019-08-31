BASKETBALL
FIBA World Cup: Ahmedu Urges African Teams To Aim For Title
As the Basketball World Cup dunk off in China on Saturday, retired Col. Sam Ahmedu, the President, FIBA Africa Zone 3, has urged the five African teams taking part to aim to win the title.
FIBA Zone 3 comprises Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’ Ivoire, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Togo and Liberia.
Nigeria is in group B of the FIBA World Cup with Argentina, Russia and Korea. Other African teams are Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia, Senegal and Angola.
Ahmedu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the five teams had bright chances of doing well in World Cup.
He said the teams were good and could match others from different continents.
“Their chances are very bright because everybody at the World Cup has a good chance. However, that is not to say that we are unaware of the pedigree of the teams from Europe and the Americas.
“Africa can hold its own. Though, I cannot say they will win the World Cup. But I’m optimistic that two African teams can make it to the last eight and once they get to the last eight, it is knockout and anything can happen,’’ he said.
Ahmedu, also a member of FIBA Africa Central Board, urged the teams not to rate themselves as underdogs.
According to him, Africa has come of age and can take on any team at the World Cup.
“ No team is unbeatable and they should play their best. The African teams are also playing to get a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,’’ he said. (NAN)
MOST READ
U.S Sanctions North Korea Collaborators
Much Ado About Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primaries
Gov. Bagudu Inaugurates N288m Road, Bridge Projects
Creditassist Launches Kolomoni, An Innovative Savings, Investment App
Return Of Schools To Missionary Reawakens Anambra Education Sector
Dealing With Injection Pain
Tamarind For Toothache, Hypertension, Others
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
Drama As Fayose Pays Surprise Visit To Ekiti Assembly
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
- NEWS21 hours ago
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
- NEWS11 hours ago
PMB Mourns Former Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
- CRIME11 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap Lawmaker, Kill 5, Torch Houses In Kaduna
- NEWS10 hours ago
Fed Govt Restates Commitment To Job Creation
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FBI Nabs 22 More Nigerians Over Credit Card Scam
- WORLD23 hours ago
White House Aide Fired After Leaks On Trump Family