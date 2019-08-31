Ganduje Woos Prince Eze To Invest In Kano

Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has encouraged one of the strong African business tycoons, Prince Arthur Eze, at his (Eze’s) residence in Abuja, on Thursday, urging him to come and invest in the upcoming Kano Economic City.

“I am here to, also, on behalf of the people of Kano State, urge you to come and invest in our Kano Economic City project, which is designed to be of global standard with all the necessary structures trailed by the needed security architecture,” Ganduje said.

Prince Eze assured that, he would come and invest immensely in Kano, being a very peaceful state, with a governor, whom he described as “gentle, humane, reserved and people-minded.”

The history of his sojourn into business world, according to him, would not be complete without mentioning Kano, “…I was there also when the late governor of old Kano State, Muhammad Abubakar Rimi, was governor then. I was part of those who engaged in the establishment of the then Kano City Television (CTV).”

After congratulating the governor over the new Emirates, he then commended him (governor) for making the son of the late Emir, Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi.

In the continuation of his remarks, Ganduje praised Eze as one of the fathers of Igbo people across the country, who do many things to strengthen national cohesion and integration between Igbo communities and all other ethnic nationalities in the country.