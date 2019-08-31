Group Emphasises Accountability, Peace Among Muslim Teenagers

The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, has emphasised that for Muslim youth, especially teenagers to be relevant in the society, they must be found accountable and peace-loving in all areas.

The project coordinator of Project EAT-FIN, Dr Rekiyah Momoh Abaji, made the statement during the opening ceremony of the 9th Annual Youth Workshop For Muslim Teenagers with theme, ‘Be Accountable Be Peaceful’.

The one-week long workshop, organised by Project EAT-FIN (Encouraging Accountability and Transparency Through Faith-Based Intervention), under Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, in partnership with Epitome Model Islamic Schools, is sponsored by MacArthur Foundation.

While speaking, Dr Abaji said, “During the workshop, we intend to inculcate in them, the attributes of Transparency, Anti-corruption and Accountability, including the tenets of Islam. These are attributes that would enable them stand out in the future.

“Also, because we know that they are aware of the violence happening all around us, we are going to discuss with them, make them see the futility in violence and educate them on how to react peacefully in any situation, thereby building in them a subconsciousness of peace at all times.”

Another coordinator, Hajia Rabi Awobajo, said one of the reasons behind the workshop, is to influence the society, positively.

“We’re here to engage the minds of our teenagers, inculcate the right tenets and attributes in them so that in the future, they can also influence their society positively, thereby, making their families and nation proud.”