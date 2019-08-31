I Started Writing Scripts From Primary School – Eno Udo

Eno Udo is a Nollywood actress, event planner and caterer from Akwa Ibom State. In this interview with SAMUEL ABULUDE, she speaks on issues in the make-believe industry and plans to become an A-list actress

How do you blend all your passion together?

Everything has to be scheduled. Once I have a job, I try to adjust to it. For instance, if I have a job, I may ask one of my team members to carry out the task. I mean for other things, aside acting. I have workers that work with me, they attend to other things I could not attend to, but if it is something I can do at a given time, then I will do it.

Which movies have you acted in Yoruba or English movies?

I have been acting in English movies for about a decade and half now. I have acted in drama series referred to as soaps such as Death Warrant, Family Ties, Moments and Life Secret. I have also acted in movies like: Dignity, Tears of A Mother and others that are not yet out. I am now going into the Yoruba movie industry. I have a Yoruba movie I am working on which will be my first Yoruba movie production. It features many big actors like Antar Laniyan, and some of whom I cannot place their names now. The director, Oscar, is very popular and has been directing Funke Akindele’s movies. I was impressed with what I saw of him, the way he directs and his other works. So I see him as a very good director. The location will be right here in Lagos

Before now have you acted in any Yoruba movie before?

I have not, but I have acted with some of the Yoruba actors many times, like Yemi Fash-Lanso, Oga Bello, Eniola Badmus, Sukanmi Omobolanle, the son of Pappy Luwe. I have acted with all the popular actors in the Adebayo family except Femi Adebayo. I have worked with Yewande Adekoya when she was acting in English movie before she switched to Yoruba movie. I started acting with the likes of Damola Olatunji in 2006.

When precisely did you start acting?

I started professionally when I was in secondary school, precisely in SS2. It was very challenging for me. That was 2000. But I joined the Yoruba sector in 2006. I had to go to Ilorin for my schooling to do my OND and HND in Business Administration. By the time I came back, things had changed but now I am back. I started writing scripts in Primary 6, but that was in amateur level. We wanted to have a performance for graduands and I came up with a script, the whole school loved it. After the head teacher now called my class teacher and told her, ‘you did the drama very well’. The woman now said it wasn’t her, that it was me. From there onward, during my secondary school days, I joined a drama group.

You are from Akwa Ibom State how fluent are you in the Yoruba language?

Actually, I was born and bred in Lagos so also is all my family. This has helped me in my career.

Who do you look up to as your role model in film industry?

In the movie industry, (sighs) originality is my thing. Kudos to the ogas at the top. If I have to reach out to people that inspire me or that I look up to as role models, I have to look at the people like Aunty Joke Silva. She is one person I have always prayed to work with. Let me say she is a very natural actress when it comes to originality, she is there. Ayo Mogaji, she is another actress I look up to and I will also like to act along side with her. These are the people that really act originally. Mercy Johnson is another actress I will love to act with, she is original, she can act any role. Another producer I will love to work with is Emem Isong not because she is from Akwa Ibom, I have watched her movies several times and I think she is good. I like her originality. In Yoruba sector too, people like Odunlade Adekola have made fame by being original. Then talk about Jide Kosoko, Anta Laniyan, all these persons inspire me.

How do you intend to improve and break into the A-list league of actresses?

The industry is very tough as you know but as for me, one thing I believe is, in Nigeria we don’t respect people according to their talent. It is only when a producer know you, that is when you can be given a role or thereabout. In this issue, what I am trying to do is to bring my best in all the job I am doing and I pray and hope that somebody going to see me and say that, yes this girl is good. I am trying to work with producers that are talented, that are well known in the industry that when I work with them once or twice I can be sighted. For now, I don’t bring money to what I do, not that I don’t like money, I do but I need to work hard, so when they call me to location, I don’t care how much they will pay me, I go immediately because I know when I get to the top, the same people who are paying me small wages, will be the ones that would up it. So right now, I am working towards that level, where I can start giving anybody a price.

What distinguishes you from your colleagues aside your talent?

Apart from talent, I will say I thank God for the beauty God has given to me, because there are some productions I will go for, the producer will tell me I am a beautiful girl, some of them will even demand for my pictures to see and when they see it, they will say she is beautiful let her come. I think face matters a lot in this industry. So I do wonder what then happens to that person who doesn’t have a good face. I think those facial aspect should be ignored first, I need to be recognised first with my talent and not by face, so I tried to link up with them.

What about sex for roles?

The truth is that it happens, you have to do something to get something. I have to be very sincere. Some producers will demand for your body or sleep with you before they will even give you a role, but in some cases it is not. The truth about it is that everyone is now matured. They might give you a role but as an adult, then come for you for a date, so it is left for you to either accept or reject. But some are stubborn, if you tell them no, that is where your career will end. On my own part, I have been fortunate to meet female producer, though after I finished my education and I came back to Lagos the producer, I have been meeting pleasant ones, even my present producer, I will not lie to you he has not asked me out, I am not saying he doesn’t have it in his mind. We play a lot, maybe he is looking for a better time to come out, but I have done more than twenty scenes with him and he has never.

And at times, it depends on how you present yourself, if you look desperate and let them believe you have what you have what they want,as in your body, they will collect. But when you go to them and let them know you have this talent, they respect you. Some of them want to be a star but they don’t have the talent, but when you have the talent and the charisma, even the producer will not allow you to go because they knew you can be an asset for them.