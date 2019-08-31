IPAC Chairman, Yinusa Tanko, Arraigned Over Alleged N41.5m Fraud

The incumbent chairman of the Inter -party Advisory Council, Mr Peter Ameh, and the former chairman of the council, Alhaji Yinusa Tanko, have been arraigned before a magistrate court in Abuja.

The two accused persons pleaded not guilty and were granted bail by Senior Magistrate Ahmad Ndajiwo in the sum of N1million and a surety who must be resident in Abuja.

According to First Information Report against the accused persons, with serial number CR/119/2019 and dated August 28th, 2019, the police accused them of criminal conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

FIR was brought under section 97, 309, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code law.

According to the police, the arraignment of the accused persons was as a result of a petition brought against them over alleged misappropriation of N41m belonging to IPAC.

Part of the FIR read: That you, Chief Peter Ameh, Dr Tanko Yinusa and others at large, between 2013 and 2015 at the Federal Capital Territory, did conspire with yourselves, to dishonestly misappropriate or convert to your use, the sum of N4, 644,400, property of IPAC. You thereby, committed the above offence.

Further trial has been fixed for October 3rd, 2019.