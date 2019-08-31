KCCN Boss Lauds Nigerians’ Passion For Taekwondo

Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN), Lee Jin Su has applauded Nigerians for their passion and commitment to taekwondo, saying the Country is blessed with raw talents in the Korean martial art game that only have to be groomed. He made assertion while presenting certificates to the participants of the annual KCCN Summer Taekwondo Class in Abuja, yesterday.

The diplomat described the appointment of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation’s technical director, Chika Chukwumerije into ‘All Committee of World Taekwondo’ as an acknowledgement of Nigeria’s contribution to taekwondo.

He said Nigeria will in a no distance time produce world class performers in the game of taekwondo, if the country succeeds in grooming it’s talented kids to the international stardoms.

“I am always impressed with the passion and commitment Nigerians have for taekwondo. Nigeria has a lot of potential in taekwondo and in a no distant time, will produce world champions.

“The technical director of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Chika Chukwumerije, has been appointed into All Committee World Taekwondo for his immense contribution to taekwondo. Whenever I see him, I am impressed because he command a lot influence in taekwondo not just in Nigeria, but across the globe. He is an icon of taekwondo in Nigeria for millions of Nigerians and he has made a significant impact on the taekwondo,” he said.

The taekwondo classes organised by the KCC of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nigeria, is part of regular activities to strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and Republic of Korea.

According to one of the instructors, Coach Abdulmalik Sheidu, out of the 56 students that participated in the five weeks summer class, only 37 were certified and promoted to white-belt ranks.

He said the plan of the center was to develop talents at their young age, who will go on to win laurels for Nigeria in the nearest future.